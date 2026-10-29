Jackson Township Launches $150 Hometown Heroes Banners to Honor Local Veterans

Jackson Township, NJ – Jackson Township is launching a new program to honor local military veterans with personalized red, white and blue banners displayed throughout the community. The initiative, called Project Stars & Stripes, allows families to recognize veterans with banners featuring their photographs, names, military branches and years of service for $150 each.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program was founded by Romualdo Fiorilli, Student Civic Liaison to Mayor Jennifer Kuhn, as an effort to preserve local military history and recognize residents who served in the armed forces. According to the township’s announcement, the program is intended to connect younger generations with veterans and their families while creating visible tributes across Jackson.

Student civic liaison creates program to recognize Jackson veterans

Fiorilli developed Project Stars & Stripes through his role working with the mayor’s office, bringing forward an initiative focused on military service and community recognition. The program gives families an opportunity to publicly honor relatives who served while sharing their military histories with township residents.

Each banner will feature a patriotic design with the words “Hometown Hero” displayed above the veteran’s photograph. The banners will also identify the veteran’s branch of service, years served and a family dedication.

Mayor Jennifer Kuhn praised the project and credited Fiorilli for taking the initiative to recognize Jackson’s military families.

“Our veterans have given so much to this country, and I believe we have a responsibility to make sure their service is never forgotten,” Kuhn said.

“What makes this program so special is that it puts a face and a name to that service,” the mayor added. “These are our neighbors, our parents, our grandparents, and members of our community who stepped forward when their country needed them.”

Kuhn also recognized Fiorilli’s involvement, saying she was especially proud that a young member of the community had created a program focused on honoring previous generations.

Banners will feature veterans’ photographs and military service

The township has released sample designs demonstrating how the finished banners will appear. One example honors U.S. Navy veteran Robert L. Slattery, who served from 1942 to 1945, while another recognizes U.S. Army Sergeant Dennis Murphy, who served from 1967 to 1969.

The designs incorporate the veterans’ photographs alongside information about their military service. Families can also include a personal dedication as part of the tribute.

Township officials say the banners are intended to do more than recognize military service. By displaying veterans’ names and photographs in public spaces, the program seeks to introduce residents to the individuals behind the uniforms and preserve their stories.

The initiative also provides an opportunity for younger residents to learn about military history through the experiences of people connected to their own community.

How Jackson residents can purchase a Hometown Heroes banner

Families interested in participating can purchase a personalized banner for $150 through Jackson Township. The application process requires residents to complete a paper form available on the township’s official website.

Residents can download the Project Stars & Stripes Hometown Heroes Banner application and review the submission requirements before completing their purchase.

Checks must be made payable to Jackson Township, with “Veteran Banners” written on the memo line. Applicants should consult the form for additional instructions and information about submitting photographs and military service details.

The township has not specified how many banners will be available during the initial phase or announced a schedule for their installation. Additional program details are provided through the official application.

Mayor hopes banners will preserve local military history

Kuhn said the program will help residents recognize the military service of people they may encounter regularly without knowing their backgrounds. She encouraged families and community organizations to participate and share information about the initiative.

“Sometimes we pass people in our community every day without knowing the sacrifices they have made or the experiences they have lived through,” Kuhn said.

“This program gives us a chance to recognize those individuals, learn their stories, and show their families that Jackson Township appreciates their service,” she added.

The mayor said she hopes residents will embrace the initiative and help fill the township with the faces of local veterans. The project is also intended to strengthen connections between generations through a shared appreciation of military service.

For Jackson families, Project Stars & Stripes creates a new opportunity to honor veterans through public displays that identify their service and preserve their names within the community.