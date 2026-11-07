Jackson’s New Ice Cream Shop Finally Breaks Its Silence With a Name and a Surprise

The family behind Mangia is betting big on homemade ice cream, but Jackson’s sweetest new addition is hitting a delay.

JACKSON, N.J. – The Caggiano family, behind one of Jackson Township’s popular pizza restaurants, is about to make life a little sweeter. After weeks of speculation, the owners of Mangia Brick Oven Pizza have finally revealed the name of their new ice cream shop next door: The Sundae Club. But customers hoping to grab their first scoop this fall are going to have to wait a little longer.

The new ice cream shop, located beside Mangia at 10 Leesville Road, is being developed by the same family that has spent the past 11 years serving pizza to the Jackson community. The owners recently unveiled their new branding, offered a first glimpse inside the space and shared an update on the project that includes an unexpected delay.

Owner Sean Caggiano had originally hoped to welcome customers around Halloween, but renovations and preparations have taken longer than expected. Now, the owners say opening day could still be another month or two away, and they’re refusing to cut corners just to get the doors open.

The sundae club will replace four boys ice cream in jackson. All photos by mangia brick oven pizza, jackson / facebook.

Mangia’s Big Ice Cream Gamble Is Taking Shape in Jackson

The Sundae Club is more than a simple expansion of Caggiano’s restaurant business. The owners say they’re working toward creating one of New Jersey’s premier ice cream destinations, with small-batch frozen treats made directly inside the shop.

In their latest announcement, Caggiano confirmed that he and his team at the Sundae Club recently produced their first batch of homemade ice cream alongside their pastry chef.

The process has involved considerable experimentation, with the owners learning the finer points of ice cream production while preparing the new storefront.

“Nothing goes in the case unless we’d proudly hand it to our own kids,” Caggiano said.

The new business follows an earlier announcement that Mangia would take over the neighboring ice cream space and transform it into a destination for premium frozen desserts.

As Shore News Network previously reported, the original concept included handmade ice cream, frozen yogurt, soft serve and specialty options such as vegan flavors, no-sugar-added selections and gluten-free cones.

The owners say their plans have been shaped by feedback from Jackson residents, who were invited to share ideas about what they wanted from the new shop.

Halloween Opening Scrapped as Owners Refuse to Rush

The original goal was to open in October, possibly in time for Halloween, but that deadline has come and gone.

“We missed Halloween, and we’re looking at another month or two. We could rush it. We’re not going to,” the owners said.

That means The Sundae Club could potentially open during December or January, although Caggiano has made clear that no official opening date will be announced until it is confirmed.

The delay comes as the owners continue working inside the neighboring storefront, developing recipes and preparing the business for its debut.

For Mangia, the project represents another investment in the same community that has supported its pizza operation for more than a decade.

The Sundae Club Wants to Become New Jersey’s Next Ice Cream Destination

Caggiano isn’t keeping its ambitions small.

“We want this to be the place Jackson goes after practice, after school, after dinner next door,” the owners wrote in their announcement.

The longer-term goal is to make The Sundae Club a destination that draws ice cream lovers from surrounding communities and eventually across New Jersey.

Jackson Township has become an ice cream desert since Four Boys closed, with Rita’s on Countyline Road as the only remaining cold-treat destination that draws crowds. Once home to multiple ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, Jackson’s changing demographics have shifted the market over the past four years.

The owners say they’ve filmed the renovation process and plan to share footage of construction, preparations and recipe development through social media.

Residents can follow the progress on The Sundae Club’s Instagram account and its Facebook page, TheSundaeClub.NJ.

For now, the shop has a name, a developing menu and an ambitious plan. What’s missing is an opening date.

After 11 years of serving pizza in Jackson, the Mangia family is preparing to add dessert to the menu next door.

And judging by the owners’ latest message, nobody is more eager to open than they are.

“Believe us, we want those doors open as bad as you do.”