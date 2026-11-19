The family-owned Southern Italian restaurant on Chandler Road is listed at $1 million. It comes two months after Toms River’s Villa Amalfi went up for sale, and it would be one more loss for Jackson’s shrinking sit-down dining scene.

JACKSON, N.J. — Another iconic family-owned Italian restaurant in Ocean County is up for sale. Solo Bella, a fixture of the Jackson dining scene and one of the township’s last true sit-down family restaurants, has been listed for $1 million. There’s probably not a single person in Jackson who can’t say they don’t love the food at Solo Bella, especially the meatballs!

It’s been feeding Jackson for years and it offers an experience that is one of a kind in Jackson. When you go into Solo Bella, it’s like stepping out of Jackson and into an old-school New York City Italian restaurant.

The listing went active this week. It markets the business as “an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-established, family-owned Italian restaurant” in a convenient spot in Jackson near the Freehold border, drawing customers from both Monmouth and Ocean counties. The property is zoned for neighborhood commercial and retail use and has 86 parking spaces. Giovanni Randazzo and Anthony Ferraro of RE/MAX Central are the listing agents.

Solo Bella sits at 426 Chandler Road near the Howell and Freehold lines. It describes itself as serving “the taste of Southern Italy,” with a menu built around brick-oven pizza, homemade pastas and classic Italian dinners. For years, Jackson families have gone there for birthdays, anniversaries, after-game dinners and Sunday meals.

Map of Sola Bella, Jackson – Google Maps

In a township that has lost much of its sit-down dining, Solo Bella became something rare: a place where families could still sit at a table, order veal or chicken parmigiana and a brick-oven pie, and be greeted by the owners.

Following Villa Amalfi

The listing comes two months after another longtime Ocean County Italian restaurant hit the market. In September, Villa Amalfi, the upscale Italian restaurant at 1006 Route 166 in Toms River, was listed for $2.46 million. Broker Isaac “Yitzi” Nussbaum of The Nussbaum Team and Real Broker is marketing it as a turnkey package that includes the property, operating business, equipment, furnishings and staff, with an optional liquor license and room for future development.

Villa Amalfi – Toms River

The Solo Bella sale would also continue a hard stretch for Jackson’s restaurant scene. In recent years, the township has lost several major restaurants, including The Edge, Cornerstone Kitchen and Tap, Surf Taco, Koto Sushi, and Hibachi. Restaurant owners across the Jersey Shore have been squeezed by rising food prices, labor costs, insurance, and rent. Many longtime family operators are also reaching retirement with no one in the next generation to take over. The choices for non-kosher dining in Jackson are dwindling.

What to Know Advertisement Solo Bella, at 426 Chandler Road in Jackson, is listed for $1 million.

The listing describes it as a well-established, family-owned Italian restaurant near the Freehold border, with 86 parking spaces.

Toms River’s Villa Amalfi was listed for $2.46 million in September.

Jackson has lost The Edge, Cornerstone Kitchen and Tap, Surf Taco and Koto Sushi and Hibachi in recent years.

Solo Bella, the family-owned Southern Italian restaurant on Chandler Road in Jackson, is up for sale at $1 million, following Villa Amalfi in Toms River.

Sources: Century 21, Jackson