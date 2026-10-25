Jeanne Hengemuhle has been confirmed as the 15th superintendent and first woman to lead the New Jersey State Police.

Jeanne Hengemuhle has been confirmed as the 15th superintendent and first woman to lead the New Jersey State Police.

The agency’s 15th superintendent returned from retirement after Gov. Mikie Sherrill selected her to lead the division in March.

TRENTON, NJ — Jeanne Hengemuhle has been confirmed as superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, becoming the first woman to lead the agency in its 105-year history, the division announced.

Hengemuhle is the agency’s 15th superintendent. Gov. Mikie Sherrill selected her in March, bringing her back to the division after her retirement in 2024.

A 26-year career before returning to command

Photo: jeanne hengemuhle confirmed as first woman to lead new jersey state police

Hengemuhle served with the State Police for 26 years before retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

She now leads the statewide law enforcement agency after returning to public service to take its top position.

“Her historic appointment marks a significant milestone in the Division’s legacy of service to the people of New Jersey,” the State Police said in its announcement.