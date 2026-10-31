Jersey City Mac & Cheese Festival Returns Nov. 7 With Citywide Food Crawl

Participants can sample mac and cheese at every participating location during the four-hour Jersey City event

JERSEY CITY, NJ – The Jersey City Mac & Cheese Festival returns Nov. 7 with a citywide food crawl built around one comfort-food favorite.

The rain-or-shine event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., with participants checking in at Hudson Hall, 364 Marin Blvd., before heading out to sample dishes from participating Jersey City restaurants.

Organizers describe the event as a food crawl similar to a bar crawl, with guests moving between locations at their own pace.

Each ticket includes a sample of mac and cheese from every participating location during the festival window.

Festival Spreads Across Jersey City

Unlike a traditional festival held in one park or venue, the event sends guests through Jersey City to try different versions of mac and cheese from local businesses.

Samples will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. at all participating locations, according to the event listing.

The format allows attendees to choose their own route and pace while visiting multiple stops around the city.

General admission tickets are $40, while VIP admission is $65.

Children’s tickets are $15.

Hudson Hall Serves as Check-In Location

All participants are instructed to begin at Hudson Hall on Marin Boulevard for check-in before starting the crawl.

The festival is designed for groups, families and food lovers looking to sample several versions of the dish in one afternoon.

The Nov. 7 event will turn Jersey City into a mac and cheese trail, with participating restaurants serving samples throughout the afternoon as ticket holders make their way around town.