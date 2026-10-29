Jersey City Police Seek Man Who Followed Woman Before Assaulting Her on Wallis Avenue

Hudson County investigators are asking the public to help identify a man accused of following a woman for several blocks before sexually assaulting her in Jersey City.

Jersey City, NJ – Authorities in Jersey City are searching for an unidentified man in connection with a sexual assault reported on Wallis Avenue earlier this month. Investigators say the victim was followed for several blocks before the assault, and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is asking residents to help identify a person of interest.

According to Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of the incident shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 17. The female victim reported that an unknown man followed her through the neighborhood before sexually assaulting her.

Investigators release description of man sought

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit is leading the effort to identify the man in connection with the investigation. Authorities described him as approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with dark facial hair.

Prosecutors also released a photograph of the person of interest in hopes that someone will recognize him. The image was distributed as part of the public appeal for information.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity or provided additional details about the circumstances of the assault. The prosecutor’s office also did not disclose whether the man was known to have approached anyone else before or after the reported incident.

No arrest was announced in the statement, and authorities have not identified the person of interest by name. The investigation remains focused on determining his identity and locating him.

Sexual assault reported on Wallis Avenue

The reported assault occurred along Wallis Avenue, a residential street in Jersey City. Police were notified shortly before 7 p.m., but investigators have not specified the exact time the assault occurred or the route the victim traveled while being followed.

The victim told authorities the man followed her for several blocks before the assault. Prosecutors have not released further details about the encounter.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking information from anyone who may recognize the man pictured in its public alert. Even information that appears minor could help investigators establish his identity or movements.

How to contact Hudson County investigators

Anyone with information about the man or the reported sexual assault is urged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the prosecutor’s official tip website.

The prosecutor’s office said all information provided will be kept confidential. Authorities are encouraging anyone who recognizes the person of interest to contact investigators directly.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the man being sought has not been publicly identified. A person of interest designation does not establish criminal guilt.