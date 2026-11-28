Marine wildlife rescuers are urging New Jersey beachgoers to stay away from resting seals and immediately report stranded sea turtles during the holiday weekend.

BRIGANTINE, N.J. – Thanksgiving weekend beachgoers along the Jersey Shore are being urged to keep their eyes peeled for marine wildlife as colder weather settles across New Jersey. While seals resting on the sand are a natural sight this time of year, sea turtles washing ashore could be facing a life-threatening emergency.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center issued a holiday weekend reminder Saturday, warning residents against approaching seals, allowing dogs near them or broadcasting their whereabouts on social media.

“Seals belong on our beaches this time of year, and need to be left alone to rest,” the organization said in a Facebook statement.

Keep your distance if you spot a seal

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center advises beachgoers to remain at least 150 feet away from seals, even when the animals appear injured or exhausted.

Approaching a resting seal could frighten it back into the ocean before it has recovered enough strength. Dogs should also be kept away to prevent disturbing the animals and potentially exposing pets to diseases.

The center is asking visitors to New Jersey beaches not to disclose the locations of resting seals on social media, where posts could attract crowds.

Sea turtles face a dangerous threat from cold water

Unlike seals, sea turtles found along New Jersey beaches in late November could be in serious trouble.

“Sea turtles DO NOT belong in NJ at this time of year, and may be suffering from cold-stunning,” the center said.

Cold-stunning occurs when water temperatures drop low enough to leave sea turtles lethargic and unable to swim normally. The condition can become fatal without intervention.

Anyone who encounters the animals should immediately contact the center rather than attempt to handle them or return them to the ocean.

Wildlife rescue teams remain on call throughout the holidays

The Brigantine-based organization is asking residents to save its 24-hour emergency hotline, 609-266-0538, in their phones.

“Please IMMEDIATELY give us a call if you spot a seal or sea turtle, and our Stranding Team will assess the animal,” the organization said.

Rescue personnel remain available 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays.