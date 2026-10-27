Jersey shore convenience store sells winning lottery ticket

A scratch-off ticket associated with a Brigantine Boulevard retailer delivered a $10,000 prize in the New Jersey Lottery’s latest weekly report.

BRIGANTINE, NJ – A convenience store in Brigantine has landed on the New Jersey Lottery’s latest list of major prize-winning retailers after a Black Opal 7’s scratch-off ticket delivered $10,000. The Atlantic County result was among 16 statewide prizes of at least $10,000 reported for the week ending October 25.

The winning retailer was Beach Tobacco Cigar & Convenience at 3106 Brigantine Boulevard. The Lottery listed the ticket among its Sunday, October 25, entries in a statewide winners report issued Monday.

The Brigantine prize was the only Atlantic County ticket appearing on the week’s list of major winners. It was also one of three $10,000 scratch-off prizes recorded on the final day of the reporting period.

Black Opal 7’s Ticket Brings Prize to Brigantine

According to the New Jersey Lottery’s October 26 report, the Black Opal 7’s ticket associated with Beach Tobacco Cigar & Convenience carried a prize of $10,000.

The store is located at 3106 Brigantine Boulevard in the Atlantic County shore community.

The prize was dated October 25 in the Lottery’s weekly listing.

The announcement did not identify the player or describe when the winning scratch-off was purchased.

It also did not disclose how the prize was discovered or whether the money had already been claimed.

The $10,000 ticket placed the Brigantine business alongside retailers in Ocean, Bergen, Essex and several other counties that sold qualifying winning tickets during the week.

Atlantic County Store Joins Statewide Winners List

The Brigantine Black Opal 7’s ticket was Atlantic County’s sole entry in the latest list of prizes worth $10,000 or more.

Elsewhere in South Jersey, a Poker Nights scratch-off worth $150,000 was recorded at Clayton Liquors, 369 North Delsea Drive in Clayton, Gloucester County.

Cherry Hill also appeared on the report, with a $20,000 Crossword ticket associated with Wawa #8325 at 50 Haddonfield Road.

The three results brought qualifying lottery prizes to retailers in three South Jersey counties.

Brigantine’s ticket was smaller than the prizes listed in Clayton and Cherry Hill, but it still represented a five-figure win on a scratch-off game.

Three $10,000 Winners Recorded Sunday

The Brigantine prize was among three scratch-off wins worth $10,000 listed for Sunday, October 25.

In Somerset County, a 50X Cash Blitz ticket was associated with 6 Ten Deli and Convenience Store at 902 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Ocean County’s Sunday entry was a Ruby 7’s ticket at ShopRite #641, located at Route 70 and Chambers Bridge Road in Brick.

Those three tickets accounted for $30,000 in reported prizes on the final day of the Lottery’s weekly reporting period.

Across the full week, New Jersey Lottery prizes of $10,000 or more totaled $2,032,346, led by a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Livingston.

For Brigantine, the Black Opal 7’s result put a local convenience store on the statewide winners list.

The Lottery did not release additional information about the person who won the prize. Players seeking current game details or information about claiming winnings can visit the New Jersey Lottery’s official website.