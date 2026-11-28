Tinton Falls, NJ – On the biggest shopping day of the year, there was no shopping at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets.

The outlet center in Tinton Falls stayed closed on Black Friday because of a power outage left by the Thanksgiving nor’easter. The closure shut down one of Monmouth County‘s biggest holiday shopping destinations.

“We are temporarily closed and will reopen once power has been restored,” the center told shoppers Friday.

The outlets are reopening Saturday. The center’s website lists hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls was closed on Black Friday because of a power outage.

The center is reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, with hours until 9 p.m.

Monmouth County had about 57,000 JCP&L customers without power Friday morning, the most of any county.

Statewide JCP&L outages dropped from about 108,000 Friday morning to about 50,000 by Friday afternoon.

The outlet center has more than 115 stores and draws holiday shoppers from across Monmouth and Ocean counties. Losing Black Friday is a major hit for retailers that count on the post-Thanksgiving rush to start the holiday season.

Monmouth County Hit Hardest

The storm hit the Jersey Shore on Thanksgiving Day with east winds gusting near 70 mph and heavy rain, bringing down trees and power lines across the region.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Jersey Central Power & Light still had about 108,000 customers without power. Monmouth County had about 57,000 of those outages, more than any other county, and Ocean County had nearly 31,000.

Crews made major progress through the day. By 3:01 p.m. Friday, JCP&L’s outage map showed 49,730 customers still without power out of 1.16 million.

JCP&L said more than 4,100 lineworkers, foresters, damage assessors and support workers were restoring service around the clock. The utility has also been handing out free water and ice to customers who still have no power.

Shoppers can check the outlet center’s hours before heading out on the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets website. Residents who still don’t have power can report outages through the JCP&L outage map.

For more Tinton Falls and Monmouth County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, JCP&L