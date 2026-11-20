Saturday looks like a gift of a late-November day, with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Rain moves in Sunday, and a colder, wetter pattern follows for Thanksgiving week.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Fall is taking a break at the Jersey Shore this weekend. Temperatures are climbing well above normal for late November, and Saturday should be the pick of the weekend.

Photo: Jersey Shore Warms Into the 60s This Weekend Before Sunday Rain image 107

Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s in Toms River and much of Ocean County on Friday, after a chilly morning in the mid-30s. Skies stay mostly sunny with almost no chance of rain.

Key Points Friday: Sunny and mild, high near 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm for late November, high near 64.

Sunday: Mild but wet, high near 61, with about a 75% chance of rain.

Thanksgiving week turns colder, with highs in the 40s and rain likely on Thanksgiving Day.

Saturday brings more of the same, with highs in the low to mid-60s, a light breeze and only a 10% chance of rain. It’s a good day for yard work, a walk on the boardwalk or a round of golf before the holiday rush.

Clouds thicken Saturday night, and rain is likely Sunday. The chance of showers is about 75%. Temperatures stay mild, with highs near 61 and an unusually warm overnight low in the mid-50s.

The mild stretch hangs on into Monday, with highs back in the upper 60s and dry skies, before a sharp cooldown. Highs drop into the 40s Tuesday and stay there through the rest of Thanksgiving week. Rain chances rise again Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Day looks wet and raw, with an 85% chance of rain and a high in the mid-40s.

Travelers heading out for the holiday should plan around the Wednesday and Thursday rain and check the latest forecast from the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly before hitting the road.

Sources: National Weather Service Mount Holly