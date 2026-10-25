Jillian Messina’s Lawyers Want Toms River Taxpayers to Pay $5,000 After Former Councilman Skips Deposition

Jillian Messina’s attorney seeks $5,090 from Toms River and Mayor Daniel Rodrick after Councilman Justin Lamb allegedly missed two court-ordered depositions.

Jillian Messina’s attorney seeks $5,090 from Toms River and Mayor Daniel Rodrick after Councilman Justin Lamb allegedly missed two court-ordered depositions.

Jillian Messina’s attorney says the court awarded fees after the councilman failed to appear twice and directed him to submit the amount for review.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Jillian Messina’s attorney is seeking $5,090 from Mayor Daniel Rodrick and Toms River Township after Councilman Justin Lamb allegedly missed two depositions in her lawsuit against them.

Messina is suing Toms River Township for damages, claiming she was wrongfully terminated during Rodrick’s 2024 municipal downsizing and cost savings campaign that trimmed $2,000,000 from township payroll and benefits, according to the mayor’s statements at the time of the layoffs.

In an October 22 filing, attorney Kieran M. Dowling said the court awarded reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs during October 20 oral arguments and directed him to submit a certification detailing the expenses. The filing requests approval of $4,905 in legal fees and $185 in costs.

Messina’s lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in Ocean County, names Rodrick individually and in his official capacity as mayor and council member, along with the township, as defendants.

Attorney details two missed appearances

According to Dowling’s certification, Lamb failed to appear on June 26, the deposition date established by an April 10 court order. Now Messina and her lawyer want the township to pay her legal fees. Lamb is no longer an elected official in Toms River.

A subsequent July 31 order scheduled his deposition for August 3. Dowling said Lamb requested August 5 instead, and Messina agreed to accommodate him, but he again failed to appear.

“Mr. Lamb’s failure to appear was neither substantially justified nor otherwise excused,” Dowling wrote.

The missed appearances prompted Messina’s motion to bar Lamb’s testimony. Dowling’s certification describes the fee award arising from that motion.

Request includes preparation, court argument and reporting costs

Dowling reported spending 10.9 hours preparing for the deposition, drafting the motion, reviewing the defendants’ opposition, preparing a reply and attending oral argument. His stated hourly rate is $450.

The additional expenses include a $50 filing fee, a $40 transcript charge documenting Lamb’s nonappearance and a $95 court reporter appearance fee. Dowling excluded a separate $640 transcript charge for another deposition taken that day.

The application expressly seeks payment “against Defendants, not defense counsel.”

After her termination in Toms River, Messia accepted a position as Director of Public Information for Ocean County. She has since resigned that position.