A Superior Court judge refused to dismiss residents’ challenge to the sewer charge and ordered the township to turn over its rate study within 30 days. Bills are still due, but every payment will be logged so refunds can be issued if residents win.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — A group of Bloomfield residents fighting the township’s new sewer service charge will get their day in court. On Friday, a Superior Court judge rejected the township’s request to throw out the case and scheduled a trial for March.

Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham announced his decision by Zoom on Friday and filed a written order the same day in Jarrett et al. v. Township of Bloomfield. The judge did not stop the township from collecting the charges while the case moves forward. But he ordered that every payment be treated as made under protest and tracked account by account, so refunds can be paid if the charges are struck down.

About this court case The court denied Bloomfield’s request to dismiss residents’ lawsuit over the sewer service charge.

The judge declined to pause the charges, so residents must keep paying them.

Every payment is treated as made under protest and recorded so it can be refunded if the charges are found invalid.

The township must file its rate study, rate model and work papers within 30 days.

Trial is set for March 1, 2027.

The two-page order directs the township to keep an account of all charges billed and collected. Within 30 days, it must file with the court the full record supporting the rate schedule, “including the rate study, the rate model and supporting work papers.” The order also allows both sides to begin discovery. Trial is set for 9 a.m. March 1, 2027, before Beacham in Essex County Superior Court.

The ruling does not decide whether the sewer charge is legal. It also does not decide whether the township violated the state’s open meetings law or whether anyone is owed a refund. Those questions will be settled at trial.

Residents Say Council Was Kept in the Dark

The case was filed July 14 by residents representing themselves, led by William Jarrett, along with Karen Banda, Hector Correa and Raphael Wolfson. They are challenging Ordinance No. 26-25 and Resolution R26-06-1, which the Township Council adopted 5-2 on June 22. The charge took effect July 1. The suit names the township, the council, Mayor Jenny Mundell and Township Attorney Khalifah Shabazz.

The residents argue that the ordinance is invalid, that the township’s reasons for the charge don’t hold up, and that it was adopted in violation of the Open Public Meetings Act. The township has opposed their claims.

According to the residents’ complaint, two council members, Councilman Nicholas Joanow and Councilwoman Tracy Toler-Phillips, were left out of more than a year of planning for the charge, and both voted against it. The complaint says Joanow told the council at the June 22 meeting that he had not been told about the township’s $2 million deficit or any alternatives.

“If you want me as a council person to be a part of the solution you’ve got to include me in part of the problem,” Joanow said, according to the complaint.

How Residents and Council Members Were Treated: What the Residents Allege The following are allegations made in the residents’ verified complaint and court filings. The Township has opposed the residents’ claims, and the Court has not ruled on them. Advertisement Two Council members say they were left out. According to the residents’ verified complaint, Councilman Nicholas Joanow and Councilwoman Tracy Toler-Phillips were kept out of more than a year of planning for the sewer charge, and both voted no when the Council adopted it 5-2 on June 22nd, 2026. The complaint states that at that meeting Councilman Joanow said the discussions had been underway for over a year without his knowledge, that he and another colleague were excluded from at least the notification, and that he had been told nothing about the Township’s $2 million deficit or any alternatives. The complaint quotes him: “If you want me as a council person to be a part of the solution you’ve got to include me in part of the problem.” It further alleges that Mayor Jenny Mundell interrupted him mid-sentence during his explanation of his vote. Councilwoman Toler-Phillips, according to the residents’ filings, said she had received only oral conversations and no line items. “In small groups.” The residents’ filings cite the Township’s own exhibit, a recording of the June 10th, 2026 Mayor’s Information Session, in which the Mayor stated that the Township’s financial advisor presented its findings “first to the mayor and then to the council, in small groups, to avoid violating any sunshine laws.” The residents allege that this format kept the discussion out of public view and left members out, in violation of the Open Public Meetings Act. They also allege that the ordinance appeared on the agenda only about two weeks before the vote, too late for meaningful public input. Seniors’ questions went unanswered. According to the complaint, when the Mayor called on the Township’s financial advisor at the June 22nd meeting to answer a question about how the charge would affect the senior tax freeze, he did not respond, and the Mayor turned to the Township Administrator to answer instead. The charge took effect on July 1st, 2026. Months later, according to the residents’ November 9th court filing, a recording of a Township Council meeting showed the tax office recommending that properties receiving the $250 qualified senior, disabled-person, or surviving-spouse property-tax deduction be exempted from the charge, while the Municipal Attorney cautioned that a blanket exemption of all seniors could be challenged as arbitrary or discriminatory. The filing states that no vote on those recommendations appears in the recording submitted to the Court. Seniors heard only one side. On June 1st, 2026, the day before the primary election, the Neighbor to Neighbor Network NJ hosted a sewer-fee question-and-answer session for seniors at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. The only speakers were Mayor Jenny Mundell, Tax Collector Andrea Tarantula, Township Administrator Louise Condito, and Anthony DeZenzo, with no opposing viewpoint or independent analysis presented, as documented in a June 2nd, 2026 public Facebook post. The Township’s own published sewer fee FAQ told seniors: “NJ Anchor, Senior Freeze, and Stay NJ are capped tax benefit programs, so we anticipate a minimal impact on Seniors if they have not met the cap.”

The residents also point to a June 10 information session recording, which the township itself submitted as an exhibit. In it, Mundell said the township’s financial advisor presented its findings “first to the mayor and then to the council, in small groups, to avoid violating any sunshine laws.” The residents argue that format kept the discussion out of public view and violated the open meetings law. They also say the ordinance appeared on the agenda only about two weeks before the vote.

Seniors are another flash point. According to the residents’ filings, the township’s financial advisor did not answer a question at the June 22 meeting about how the charge would affect the senior property tax freeze, and the township administrator answered instead. A later court filing says the tax office has recommended exempting residents who receive the $250 senior, disabled or surviving-spouse property tax deduction. The municipal attorney warned that a blanket exemption for all seniors could be challenged, and no vote on the recommendation has been recorded.

These are allegations, and the court has not ruled on them.

For now, the charges stay on residents’ bills, and payments remain due.

Sources: New Jersey Courts, Township of Bloomfield