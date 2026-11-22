Judge Francis Hodgson Jr. threw out the Planning Board’s rejection of Moshe Tress’s five-story building. The project sits across the street from the downtown towers site and is now back in front of the board.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – A judge is forcing the Toms River Planning Board to take another look at a 64-apartment downtown development after an Ocean County judge threw out the board’s decision to reject it.

On Nov. 17, Ocean County Assignment Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr. sent Waterfront Development Partners’ application back to the Planning Board. He ordered the board to treat the project as a permitted use, not as one that needs variances. Waterfront Development Partners is a Lakewood company led by developer Moshe “Mark” Tress, and it has been fighting the board’s 7-2 denial of the project in court.

The motion comes days after an election where Tress made a large financial donation to Ocean County Deputy Clerk Ashley Lamb’s political re-election campaign on the Toms River School Board.

How can he do that? The judge vacated the Planning Board’s December 2024 resolution denying the five-story, 64-unit building at 101 West Water Street and sent the application back to the board.

The board must treat the project as a permitted use that needs site plan approval and design waivers, not variances.

The judge turned down Waterfront’s request to approve the project outright and rejected its conflict-of-interest claim against Mayor Daniel Rodrick because he opposes overdevelopment. Rodrick does not sit on the planning board.

The project sits across the street from the downtown towers site and about 300 feet from a Main Street building where Council President David Ciccozzi holds a $500,000 mortgage.

The project calls for a five-story building at 101 West Water Street with ground-floor retail, 64 apartments, parking and a 15% affordable housing set-aside. It is in the township’s Phase 1 Downtown Waterfront Redevelopment Area.

The board rejected the application 7-2 in November 2024 and adopted a resolution memorializing the denial on Dec. 4, 2024. Board members said the building went over the four-story height limit in the Village Business zone, and they raised concerns about parking, traffic flow and safety. The resolution also noted that Waterfront had never signed a redevelopment agreement with the township.

“We love Toms River just the way it is and want to keep it that way,” Rodrick said after his primary win. On election night, he called the vote “a referendum on the downtown redevelopment plan,” adding: “No one wants to live in a city.”

What Judge Hodgson Ordered

Hodgson’s three-page remand order vacates the denial and lays out how the board must handle the application this time.

Before the hearing, the township has 30 days after receiving a completed request to finish its redevelopment consistency review and the redevelopment agreement process. If the township does not finish in time, the hearing still goes forward, and the board has to determine why the process stalled.

Lakewood Developer Moshe Tress after he was arrested for illegal discharge from an illegally owned assault rifle in Jackson

The board must also let Waterfront present more testimony and evidence on stormwater and off-site drainage, vehicle stacking at the gates, turnaround movements, loading and trash pickup, emergency access, and any reason the redevelopment review was not completed.

If the board rejects any expert’s testimony, it must identify that testimony and explain why it was rejected. If the board denies the project again over site-specific concerns, it must tie each reason to a specific governing standard and explain what information or plan changes would meet that standard.

The judge also ordered the board to treat the application as complete, in line with his earlier ruling from March 2024. The board cannot call it only “technically” complete or use requests for more information to declare it incomplete again.

In practice, the board can still deny the project, but only with specific reasons tied to written standards. It can no longer reject the building as a use that needs variances.

Hodgson did not give Waterfront everything it asked for. He denied the developer’s request to approve the project immediately based on the existing record, and he rejected its claim that Rodrick had a conflict of interest due to his ant-development policies in town hall.

Jonathan Leitman of the Law Offices of Jan Meyer & Associates represents Waterfront. Robin La Bue of Rothstein, Mandell, Strohm, Halm & Cipriani represents the Planning Board.

The ruling is the latest round in a fight that has lasted more than two years. Waterfront filed its application in November 2023 and has gone to court repeatedly to make the township act on it. In March 2024, Hodgson ruled the application was complete and had to be heard. The developer sued again in August 2024 after the township canceled the meeting where the project was supposed to be heard.

The Waterfront site is across the street from the downtown towers project, where Capodagli Property Co.’s Meridia Toms River 40 wants to build two six-story apartment towers at Main and Water streets. Meridia is also suing the township.

Both projects are about 300 feet from 63 Main St., where Council President David Ciccozzi holds a $500,000 seller-financed mortgage after selling the building this fall for $931,000. When residents asked Ciccozzi this week whether he should be voting on projects that could benefit him financially, he said his building was more than 200 feet from the projects.

Tress’s record has drawn scrutiny beyond Toms River. Shore News Network reported in 2023 that Jackson police charged Tress, then 49, of Lakewood, after a round fired from an unregistered assault rifle hit a mailbox. Police found a bullet hole from a high-powered rifle in the mailbox. Tress was charged with possession of an assault firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, criminal mischief, and risking widespread injury or damage.

His attorney, William Cunningham, called the incident “more misadventure and recklessness than anything intentional” and said Tress “has never been in trouble” in his life. Charges are accusations only, and Tress is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

In New York City, Tress was placed on the Public Advocate’s Worst Landlords Watchlist in 2015, ranking 25th with 649 open housing violations at the Windermere, a Manhattan building that had been empty since 2009. Tress said at the time that the violations came before he bought the building. “There’s been no one living there for years,” he said. In 2022, Windermere Properties LLC pleaded guilty to failing to maintain the building. In July 2024, New York City sued Tress and two Windermere companies over unsafe facades, unresolved violations and deteriorating sidewalk sheds.

In Florida, state corporate records list Tress as manager of Oasis Living Quarters, a senior living facility in Fort Lauderdale. In 2025, residents said they were forced out without proper notice while the building was being converted into apartments. Oasis disputed those claims. Fort Lauderdale officials issued a stop-work order over unpermitted renovations, and state health records show a $140,000 fine against the operator in November 2025 and list the facility as closed.

Earlier this fall, Tress’s $500 contribution to Toms River school board President Ashley Lamb’s reelection campaign drew questions from a local watchdog.

The court fight is part of a larger battle Mayor Daniel Rodrick has waged to keep high-density, city-style development out of downtown Toms River. Under former Mayor Maurice “Mo” Hill, with Ciccozzi chairing the Planning Board, the township adopted a downtown redevelopment plan that allowed apartment towers up to 12 stories and dozens of high-density buildings.

Rodrick made opposition to that plan the center of his 2023 campaign. He beat Hill in the Republican primary and then won the general election over Democrat Ben Giovine by about 70% to 30%, according to unofficial results from the Ocean County Clerk’s Office. Many residents had said they did not want downtown Toms River turned into a city to rival Lakewood or Red Bank.

Since taking office, Rodrick has opposed high-rise apartments and overdevelopment across the township, including the towers and the Waterfront project.

For more downtown Toms River, Dan Rodrick and David Ciccozzi coverage, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: New Jersey Courts, Ocean County Clerk’s Office