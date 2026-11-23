A man representing himself sued the township and its attorney over property taxes and a denied “grandfather clause” exemption. A federal judge ruled the case does not belong in federal court.

POHATCONG, N.J. – A federal judge has dismissed a $21 million lawsuit that a resident filed against Pohatcong Township and its attorney over property taxes. The judge ruled that the federal court has no authority to hear the dispute.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi dismissed Joseph Eugene Nagy’s complaint without prejudice for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Because the dismissal is without prejudice, Nagy can still bring his claims in a court that has the power to hear them.

Key Points Joseph Eugene Nagy sued Pohatcong Township and township attorney Kevin Benbrook in a dispute over taxes and property rights on a property with a Phillipsburg address.

He sought $21 million and asked the court to cancel his taxes and order restitution.

The judge let Nagy proceed without paying court fees but dismissed the case because federal court lacks jurisdiction.

Nagy, who represented himself, appears to be in a dispute with the Warren County township over property rights and the municipal taxes owed on the property, according to the court.

His complaint made four claims against the township: “Wrongful tax identifier,” “Wrongful property identification for taxes,” “Failed to grant the grandfather clause tax exemptions,” and “Property rights violations.” He also accused Benbrook, the township’s attorney, of malpractice.

Nagy asked to proceed in forma pauperis, which lets people who cannot afford court costs file without paying the fees. The judge granted that request, finding Nagy met the standard for indigence. Under federal law, granting the request also requires the court to screen the complaint and dismiss any claims it cannot hear.

Nagy cited a federal law that gives district courts jurisdiction over “any action in the nature of mandamus to compel an officer or employee of the United States or an agency thereof.” The judge ruled that law did not apply because Nagy was suing a municipality and its lawyer, not federal officers or employees.

The judge also found there was no diversity jurisdiction, which can let federal courts hear cases between residents of different states, because all of the parties are based in New Jersey.

“Where a district court lacks subject-matter jurisdiction, its disposition of such a case will be without prejudice,” the judge wrote, citing an earlier appeals court ruling.

New Jersey property owners who disagree with their assessments can usually challenge them through their county board of taxation or the state Tax Court.

The case is Nagy v. Pohatcong Township, Civil Action No. 26-2683, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

For more Phillipsburg and property taxes news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, New Jersey Division of Taxation