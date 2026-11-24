Hamilton Township, NJ – Two men are facing charges in separate cases of utility wire theft in Hamilton Township. In one case a police dog tracked a suspect into the woods. In the other, a tow strap was still dragging stripped cable behind a suspect’s vehicle, according to the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

The first arrest came on October 20, 2026. Sgt. Ware was checking properties in the Mizpah section of the Atlantic County township when she came across a blue pickup truck. It was parked on the shoulder near West Point Avenue and Sheppard Avenue, and no one was inside.

Police said the truck bed held sections of cut Verizon communications wire, along with “tools commonly associated with the cutting and removal of utility wire.”

Ofc. Thoresen and his K9 partner, Skye, then began a track. It ended in a nearby wooded area, where officers took Rocco Santora Jr., 37, of Winslow, into custody.

Investigators determined that Santora had taken wire from Verizon utility poles both in Hamilton Township and in areas patrolled by the New Jersey State Police, the department said.

Santora is charged with: Theft

Criminal mischief

Possession of burglar tools

He was charged on a complaint-warrant and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

About this case Hamilton Township police made two arrests in six days in separate Verizon wire theft cases.

A K9 track led officers to a Winslow man hiding in the woods in Mizpah.

A Vineland man was stopped with cable still attached to a tow strap on his vehicle.

Both men face theft, criminal mischief and burglar tools charges.

Passer-By Tip Leads to Second Arrest

The second case came six days later, on October 26. Acting Sgt. Bakker was working a traffic assignment near Estelle Avenue when a vehicle passed with a tow strap hanging off the back.

A short time later, a passer-by told police they had seen the driver stealing utility wire.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Dominic Dellagatta, 47, of Vineland. Investigators found cable and FiOS wire still tied to the tow strap, and police said “tools consistent with wire theft” turned up inside the vehicle.

Dellagatta was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglar tools. He was released on a complaint-summons.

Police said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing and “additional charges may be filed if warranted.”

The charges against both men are accusations. Each is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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Sources: Township of Hamilton Police Department