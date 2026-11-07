Kanitra Criticizes NJ Plan to Give Veterans One Free $25 Birth Certificate

An Assembly committee advanced a bill to waive the state’s $25 birth certificate fee for veterans. Assemblyman Paul Kanitra calls it a token gesture while bills on veterans’ benefits, taxes and housing sit idle in Trenton.Under a bill the Assembly Appropriations Committee approved on September 17,

New Jersey veterans would get one free copy of their birth certificate, a $25 savings. Assemblyman Paul Kanitra (R-Point Pleasant Beach) says the measure shows how far Trenton’s priorities have drifted from what veterans actually need.

At an assembly hearing last week, Kanitra said he supports the bill, but argued that legislators could do more for veterans by advancing more important veteran-related bills stuck in the Trenton quagmire.

Assembly Bill 2355, sponsored by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Somerset), would let any veteran request one certified copy of their New Jersey birth certificate at no charge. Extra copies would cost the usual fee. The waiver isn’t limited to combat service. It covers anyone discharged from any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, other than those discharged under dishonorable circumstances, plus World War II Merchant Marine members who qualify for federal veterans’ benefits.

A $25 Benefit Years in the Making

The state Office of Vital Statistics and Registry charges $25 for a first certified birth certificate. The Office of Legislative Services told lawmakers it can’t put a number on the bill’s cost, because the state doesn’t track how many veterans order one each year. Its only firm figure is $25 in lost revenue for each certificate handed out free.

A Shore News Network review of legislative records shows the idea is hardly new. Versions of the free birth certificate bill have been filed in every two-year session since at least 2020, and none became law. A matching Senate bill, S2572, has been in the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee since January.

New Jersey’s neighbor already goes further. Pennsylvania’s Department of Health now offers most veterans up to 10 free birth and death certificates.

Bigger Veterans Bills Left Waiting

Kanitra argues the Legislature is spending its energy on symbolic gestures while bills with real money behind them go nowhere. The records back up the contrast.

A Senate bill to put the state’s Bringing Veterans Home initiative into law passed the Senate 40-0 on June 30, then went to the Assembly Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee and hasn’t moved since. Assembly Bill 1887, which would drop service-date and location requirements that keep many veterans from receiving certain state benefits, cleared the veterans committee on September 14. It now sits in Appropriations, the same committee that pushed the birth certificate bill through three days later.

Others haven’t gotten a hearing at all. A bill to remove the active-duty requirement for the veterans’ income tax exemption, a proposed Veterans Bill of Rights, and the Military Spouse Licensure Reform Act, which Kanitra backs, have all been stuck in committee for months.

For veterans in Ocean County, home to one of the state’s largest veteran populations, the gap between a $25 fee waiver and broader benefits reform is hard to miss. A2355 now awaits a vote by the full New Jersey Assembly, and its status is posted on the New Jersey Legislature’s website. It’s a fresh entry in the state politics fight over how Trenton treats people who served.