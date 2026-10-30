Keyport Firefighters Rescue Exhausted Man Clinging to Piling in Raritan Bay

A firefighter entered the water to help rescue a man found hanging onto a piling about 40 yards from a boat ramp dock in Keyport.

KEYPORT, NJ – A man struggling to stay above water in Raritan Bay was rescued Thursday evening after Keyport firefighters and police responded to an emergency near a boat ramp. The man was found clinging to a piling approximately 40 yards from the end of the launch dock, according to the Keyport Fire Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. following a report of a male subject in the bay holding himself above water. Squad Company 22 arrived and spotted the man, prompting a water rescue involving firefighters, police and a nearby boater who offered assistance.

Good Samaritan helps firefighters reach stranded man

According to the department’s Thursday evening news release, a Good Samaritan brought her vessel to the dock, allowing members of the Keyport Fire Department and Keyport Police Department to board. The crew then traveled out to reach the stranded man.

By the time rescuers reached him, the man was exhausted and experiencing a medical episode, according to the department. Firefighter and rescue swimmer Susser entered the water and helped the man get onto the vessel.

The rescue crew returned the man to the boat ramp, where emergency medical personnel took over his care and arranged transportation. The department did not disclose the man’s identity, the nature of his medical condition or the hospital where he was taken.

Keyport Fire Department credits coordinated rescue effort

The Keyport Fire Department credited the quick response of emergency personnel and the civilian boater who provided the vessel needed to reach the man. The department also acknowledged the agencies that helped coordinate the rescue.

“We would like to thank the Keyport Police, First aid squad and Monmouth County Communications for their assistance,” the department said in its official release.