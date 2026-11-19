Police say the temporary speed bumps are meant to slow drivers down and make the two residential streets safer.

KEYPORT, N.J. — Drivers in Keyport will need to ease off the gas on two borough streets, where temporary speed bumps have been installed.

The bumps went in on Maple Place and Beers Street, the Keyport Police Department said. The goal is to slow down traffic and improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and residents.

“These measures are intended to encourage slower speeds and improve safety for everyone in the area,” police said.

Police asked motorists to slow down, use caution and watch for the bumps when driving on those roads.

“Your safety is our priority,” the department said.

Speed bumps and other traffic-calming measures are often used on residential streets to discourage speeding and cut-through traffic. The Federal Highway Administration lists speed humps among the most common tools towns use to slow cars on neighborhood roads.

Keyport police have installed temporary speed bumps on Maple Place and Beers Street to slow drivers down, and they are urging motorists to use caution there.