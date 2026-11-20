Lacey Antlers Lodge No. 1 received a certificate of appreciation from the New Jersey State Elks Association for its work at the annual Army of Hope Picnic.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The young members of Lacey Antlers Lodge No. 1 have been recognized by the New Jersey State Elks Association for the care they showed to wounded veterans, military families and Gold Star families at the association’s annual Army of Hope Picnic.

The Antlers, the youth organization of the Elks, received a Certificate of Appreciation from the state Elks Association’s Army of Hope Committee for their volunteer service, dedication and generous support of the event.

Photo: Lacey Youth Elks Group Honored for Serving Wounded Veterans, Gold Star Families Lacey Antlers

Tom Boyce, the New Jersey State Antlers Chairman, presented the honor on behalf of Jack Joyce, chairman of the state Army of Hope program.

At the picnic, the Lacey Antlers greeted and escorted guests, served food and helped Gold Star families, severely wounded veterans, active-duty service members and their families throughout the day.

“We are extremely proud of our Antlers and grateful for the time and effort they put into supporting such a meaningful cause,” said Mike Day, Exalted Ruler of Lacey Elks Lodge No. 2518. “Their willingness to step forward and serve these deserving families reflects the values of our organization and makes us proud to have them representing Lacey Lodge.”

New Jersey State Elks Association President Don Tonachio and past state president Rich Bard also attended the presentation and thanked the Antlers for their commitment to veterans and military families.

The Army of Hope is the New Jersey State Elks Association’s program supporting the families of military members who are deployed, wounded or killed in service. Its annual picnic honors those families and thanks them for their sacrifice.

The Lacey Antlers thanked Boyce for the presentation, and Joyce and the Army of Hope Committee for their continued work on behalf of military families and wounded veterans. The lodge also praised the other Antler lodges across the Elks’ Southeast District for their service.

Who and what are the Lacey Antlers?



The Lacey Antlers (Lodge #01) are the local youth chapter of the Antlers Program, a national junior volunteer organization sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE). The Antlers Organization Advertisement Purpose: Often described by the motto “Antlers today, Elks tomorrow,” the program focuses on community service, leadership development, patriotism, and good citizenship.

Often described by the motto “Antlers today, Elks tomorrow,” the program focuses on community service, leadership development, patriotism, and good citizenship. Eligibility: Open to youth ages 12 to 20 who are U.S. citizens, of good character, and believe in God. An applicant does not need to have a parent or relative who is an Elks member to join.

Open to youth ages 12 to 20 who are U.S. citizens, of good character, and believe in God. An applicant does not need to have a parent or relative who is an Elks member to join. Structure: Individual chapters—known as Antlers Lodges—are sponsored and supervised by adult advisors from a local Elks Lodge, operating with their own youth officers and regular meetings. The Lacey Antlers (Lodge #01) Sponsor: Hosted by Lacey Elks Lodge #2518, located at 900 Beach Blvd. in Forked River, New Jersey.

Hosted by Lacey Elks Lodge #2518, located at 900 Beach Blvd. in Forked River, New Jersey. State Standing: Designated as Lodge #01 within the New Jersey State Elks Association’s Antlers network.

Designated as Lodge #01 within the New Jersey State Elks Association’s Antlers network. Local Activities: Members regularly volunteer at township events, set up holiday giving trees, and run community drives—such as collecting non-perishable food items for the Lacey Food Bank during the annual Lacey Elks Christmas Parade.

Sources: New Jersey State Elks Association