Lakewood Park Avenue House Fire Displaces Two Families Overnight; Everyone Escapes

A fire broke out around 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Park Avenue, and everyone inside got out safely.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — A fire tore through a home on Park Avenue in Lakewood early Tuesday. At least two families can’t return to their homes.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Firefighters and other emergency crews responded.

Everyone inside got out before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Officials have not said how many people lived in the home or how long it took to bring the fire under control.

At least two families were left without a place to stay. Friends and neighbors quickly stepped in to help them.

Officials have not released the extent of the damage or said whether the home can be lived in.

Officials have not released a cause. It isn’t clear whether the fire marshal is investigating.

The house fire is one of several overnight blazes to hit Ocean County homes this fall. Fire officials say working smoke alarms on every level of a home give residents the best chance of getting out at night. The U.S. Fire Administration has home fire safety guidance.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, on Park Avenue.