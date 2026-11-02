Six Drivers Arrested for DWI in Lakewood Over the Weekend as Police Vow to Keep Up Crackdown

Chief Gregory Meyer credits proactive patrols for pulling impaired drivers off Ocean County roads before they cause a crash

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Six people were arrested on drunk driving charges in Lakewood over the weekend, and police say the pace of enforcement isn’t letting up. The Lakewood Police Department announced the arrests, which include Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and other related offenses.

According to the department, those arrested and charged were:

Lazaro Vasquez-Mendez, 30, of Lakewood

Martin Alvares-Hernandez, 37, of Jackson

Manuel Contreras-Aguilar, 53, of Lakewood

Fabian Castro-Lorenzo, 32, of Lakewood

Raul Gonzalez, 42, of Brick

Saul Gonzalez-Velasquez, 38, of Jackson

Chief Praises Patrol Officers

Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer credited the department’s patrol division for the arrests. “Our patrol officers do an outstanding job every day protecting this community,” Meyer said. “Their proactive enforcement and commitment to identifying impaired drivers help prevent tragedies before they happen.”

Police said the officers’ work to identify and remove impaired drivers helps prevent serious crashes and keeps residents safe.

A Warning to Motorists

The department reminded drivers that impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk. Police said officers will continue enforcing DWI laws and holding those who drive impaired accountable.

All of those charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Information on DWI laws and penalties is available through the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety and the New Jersey Judiciary.

For more on Lakewood public safety and Ocean County crime news, stay with Shore News Network. See more DWI coverage and New Jersey crime updates.