Lancaster Man Admits Abusing Girl Since She Was Just 3 Years Old, Faces Lifetime Registry

Mario Lopez, 67, pleaded guilty to years of abuse and now faces sentencing and lifetime sex offender registration.

LANCASTER, PA – A 67-year-old Lancaster man has admitted sexually abusing a girl for more than a decade, beginning when she was just 3 or 4 years old. Mario Lopez pleaded guilty to multiple child sex offenses after an investigation uncovered abuse spanning from 2011 through 2024 at two homes in the city.

Lopez entered his guilty plea Thursday, October 8, before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker. Prosecutors said the abuse occurred at Lopez’s residence in the 700 block of Hershey Avenue and another home in the first block of West Farnum Street.

The victim, who was 13 when she reported the abuse in December 2024, told investigators during a forensic interview that Lopez had been sexually abusing her since early childhood. When detectives later questioned Lopez, he admitted the abuse and told police he had been drinking at the time, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Girl Reported Years of Abuse That Began in Early Childhood

The case involved two locations in Lancaster, where prosecutors said Lopez repeatedly abused the child over a period extending more than 10 years.

The abuse began when the victim was approximately 3 or 4 years old and continued through 2024. The girl’s account became central to the investigation after she disclosed what had happened during a forensic interview in December of that year.

Investigators from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police examined the allegations, eventually obtaining an admission from Lopez during questioning.

According to prosecutors, Lopez acknowledged the abuse and attributed his conduct to being intoxicated.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Samantha Tropp, while Lancaster City Bureau of Police Detective Karson Arnold filed the criminal charges.

Lopez Pleads Guilty to Six Child Sex Offenses

Lopez pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and one count each of corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person younger than 16.

The guilty plea resolves the criminal charges without a trial, although Lopez has not yet been sentenced.

Judge Reinaker ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which is expected to be completed within 90 days. A sentencing hearing will follow once the court receives the report.

The case adds to the Lancaster County criminal proceedings involving offenses against children, with prosecutors now preparing for the sentencing phase.

Lifetime Sex Offender Registration Required Regardless of Sentence

Whatever prison sentence or other punishment the judge ultimately imposes, Lopez will be required to register as a sex offender for life with the Pennsylvania State Police.

He must also pay more than $2,900 in restitution.

Additionally, Lopez will undergo an evaluation to determine whether he should be classified as a sexually violent predator, a separate legal designation under Pennsylvania law.

That determination could result in additional requirements beyond his mandatory lifetime registration.

The sentencing decision remains pending while court officials complete the pre-sentence investigation and prosecutors prepare for the next hearing.

The October 8 guilty plea marks a major development in a case involving abuse that began during the victim’s earliest childhood years and continued for more than a decade.