Sons of Barley shut down in Woodbury Heights barely a year after opening, the third South Jersey brewery to announce a closure in a matter of weeks. New Jersey has lost about one in five breweries since 2019.

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. – The owners of Sons of Barley Beer Co. spent about five years trying to open their brewery. It lasted about one.

The small-batch brewery and taproom at 998 Mantua Pike opened Nov. 22, 2025. Last week, the owners announced they were done. “As many of you may know, opening a brewery has been a dream of ours for many years,” they told customers. “So, as painful as this is to say, we will be permanently closing.” The taproom appears to have already closed for good.

Sons of Barley is the third South Jersey brewery in recent weeks to announce it is shutting down, and the latest sign that the craft beer boom that swept New Jersey in the 2010s has gone flat.

In late October, Berlin Brewing Co. announced it would close its taproom after 12 years. Owners Eddie and Michele Secrest took over the brewery during the pandemic and, in 2025, sought to raise up to $70,000 from investors to keep it going. A few days earlier, Dorien Saunders said he would wind down Whims Brewing in Atco by the end of the year. Saunders opened the self-funded brewery with his father in July 2022, and it was known for its barrel-aged and mixed-fermentation beers.

“Beer still needs to be drank and we can’t physically drink it all,” Saunders told customers as he announced the sell-off of remaining beer and merchandise.

The losses go beyond small taprooms. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, the brewpub chain with a Maple Shade location, closed all of its restaurants and filed for bankruptcy last month after shutting its Voorhees location in 2025. River Horse closed its Ewing tasting room, and production of the brand will move to a brewery outside New Jersey starting in January. Anheuser-Busch closed its landmark Newark brewery, a fixture near Newark Liberty International Airport since 1951, earlier this year.

New Jersey lost roughly one in five of its breweries between 2019 and 2025.

Economy, State Rules or Changing Tastes?

So what’s behind it: the economy, the state or regulations? The answer is all of the above. Brewers and industry groups say the biggest pressures right now are national, not just a Garden State problem.

The numbers are shrinking everywhere. According to the Brewers Association, the number of U.S. craft breweries fell 2.9% in 2025 to 9,578. That year, 481 breweries closed and only 300 opened, the second straight year closures outnumbered openings. Small microbreweries took the biggest hit, falling 4.4%. Craft beer retail sales dropped 3.6% to $27.8 billion, while overall beer volume fell 5.7%. Production fell about another 4% in the first half of 2026.

“If the craft beer industry is a ship, we can comfortably say we’re no longer in the safety of a harbor,” Brewers Association staff economist Matt Gacioch said.

Tariffs are squeezing margins. Aluminum cans hold roughly 78% of all packaged craft beer sold in the U.S. When federal tariffs on imported aluminum doubled from 25% to 50% in June 2025, can prices jumped 25% or more. Tariffs also raised the cost of steel kegs, brewing equipment, malt and hops. Small brewers say they can’t pass most of those costs on to customers already balking at $8 pints and $20 four-packs, so they absorb them. Fewer people are drinking. Alcohol consumption in the U.S. has fallen to historic lows. Industry groups say Gen Z is drinking less than earlier generations and is more likely to choose non-alcoholic drinks or hemp-derived THC beverages. Many breweries have started selling seltzers, THC seltzers and NA beers just to keep customers coming in. There are simply too many breweries. A decade ago, the U.S. had about 4,800 craft breweries. By last year, there were nearly twice as many, all competing for the same customers and limited shelf space. In New Jersey, brewers have long complained that out-of-state brands backed by big distributors lock up tap handles at bars and restaurants, which makes it harder for local beer to reach customers outside the taproom. New Jersey’s rules didn’t help. For years, New Jersey breweries operated under some of the strictest rules in the country. A 2019 special ruling by the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control capped breweries at 25 on-site events, 52 private parties and 12 off-site events a year. Breweries couldn’t have kitchens and couldn’t even sell soft drinks or coffee. Brewers spent years fighting the restrictions, which created uncertainty during the same period many were trying to recover from the pandemic.

Those rules are now gone. In January 2024, then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed a liquor license reform law that removed the cap on events, let breweries sell snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, allowed them to partner with food trucks and restaurants, and dropped the requirement that customers take a brewery tour before drinking. Brewers welcomed the change, but it came after years of uncertainty, and it hasn’t been enough to offset falling demand and rising costs.

Not every story ends with last call. Atco’s Brotherton Brewing, which closed in spring 2025, reopened in June under a new owner who bought the brewery along with its liquor license and equipment. Industry analysts say breweries that are surviving tend to rely on their taprooms, food, events and community instead of competing for shelf space.

For brewers like the owners of Sons of Barley, that shift came too late.

What to Know Sons of Barley Beer Co. in Woodbury Heights opened Nov. 22, 2025, and announced its permanent closure about a year later.

Berlin Brewing Co. and Whims Brewing in Atco also announced closures this fall. Iron Hill Brewery closed all locations, including Maple Shade.

New Jersey lost roughly one in five breweries between 2019 and 2025.

Nationally, 481 craft breweries closed and 300 opened in 2025, according to the Brewers Association.

Tariffs on aluminum cans, falling alcohol consumption, competition from THC drinks and market saturation are the main reasons industry groups cite.

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Sources: Brewers Association, Office of the Governor of New Jersey