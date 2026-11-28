Trenton, NJ – State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-Bergen) is accusing Gov. Mikie Sherrill of breaking her promises to New Jersey families. She points to a record state budget that cut senior property tax relief while school districts struggle and lawmakers added hometown projects.

“We had been told things were going to be different and it was going to be transparent. The right things were going to take place,” Schepisi said. “Instead, we ended up with the largest budget in state history, almost $61 billion.”

🚨 BROKEN PROMISES



Less budget transparency. Inadequate school funding. Less property tax relief for seniors.@HollySchepisi is calling out the gap between Governor Sherrill's promises and the reality facing New Jersey families. pic.twitter.com/ybqpHbytmL — New Jersey Senate Republicans (@NJSenateGOP) November 27, 2026

Senate Republicans are promoting the criticism under the banner “BROKEN PROMISES,” pointing to “Less budget transparency. Inadequate school funding. Less property tax relief for seniors.”

Stay NJ Seniors Hit

Schepisi singled out Stay NJ, the property tax relief program that promised to cover half of eligible seniors’ property tax bills, up to $6,500.

“Meanwhile, our senior citizens, Stay New Jersey, the program was slashed and cut,” she said. “People who had budgeted expecting certain amounts of money found out that their last 2 payments that were coming to them have been slashed in half.”

When the program launched, seniors earning up to $500,000 a year were eligible. In March, Sherrill proposed limiting it to seniors earning $250,000 or less and capping the benefit at $4,000. The final budget she negotiated with Democratic legislative leaders set the income limit at about $200,000.

The fiscal 2027 budget includes $756 million for Stay NJ. How we got here Gov. Sherrill signed a $60.7 billion budget on June 30, the largest in state history. Related spending pushed the total above $61 billion.

Stay NJ eligibility was cut from incomes up to $500,000 to roughly $200,000.

School districts face a 34.4% jump in health insurance premiums in 2027.

The budget includes $20.2 million for lawyers for immigrants facing deportation, up from $8.2 million.

Lawmakers also passed a separate $358.8 million spending bill filled with local projects.

Schools under pressure

Schepisi said the collapse of the state health plan for school workers is forcing districts to make painful cuts.

“Every single one of our schools is facing significant budgetary constraints due to the collapse of the state health program,” she said. “And so school districts are cutting teachers, they’re doing a whole host of things.”

In September, the state’s School Employees’ Health Benefits Commission approved a 34.4% premium increase for 2027. Under a 2020 state law, school districts, not employees, absorb most of that increase. The vote came after the Sherrill administration warned that districts would lose coverage in January without new rates, and teachers union leaders have warned the hike could bring layoffs and cuts to programs and busing.

The budget also keeps in place a school funding formula that suburban and rural Republicans say shortchanges their districts.

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie (R-Ocean) has spent years documenting how state aid per student compares between urban districts and towns like Toms River and Jackson. In a graphic he shared, Camden receives more than $55,000 per student in state aid and Newark about $31,600, while Toms River gets about $2,200. In an earlier comparison, he put Jackson at about $3,500 per student and Brick at about $2,800.

By those numbers, Camden gets about 25 times more state aid per student than Toms River, and Newark about 14 times more.

“When you break school funding down per student, the inequity becomes impossible to ignore,” Sauickie said. He is pushing for a “fair, student-based funding formula.”

This year, Newark Public Schools received $1.38 billion in state aid, more than 80% of its budget. A state audit found the district received $6.7 million in excess aid after overreporting enrollment.

Bandshells, rec centers and immigration lawyers

Schepisi also took aim at the hundreds of local projects lawmakers added to the budget, most of them in a separate $358.8 million supplemental spending bill passed alongside it.

“And instead of reallocating to the common good and for the sake of as many people in the state, it’s let me put a rec center here for my district. let me do a bandshell here,” Schepisi said. “And that’s wrong.”

On the Senate floor in June, Schepisi argued that the supplemental bill moved hundreds of millions of dollars out of the main budget so the public would have a harder time seeing which communities got special projects.

Republicans have also criticized $20.2 million in the budget for the state’s Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative. The program provides free legal counsel and representation to low-income New Jersey residents facing immigration detention or deportation. Sherrill nearly tripled its funding, from $8.2 million to $20.2 million. In November, her administration divided the money among 10 legal-aid providers, including the Office of the Public Defender, Legal Services of New Jersey and Seton Hall Law School.

Critics say the program uses state tax money to pay for lawyers for people in the country illegally. Sherrill defended it as a response to stepped-up ICE enforcement.

“Our immigrant community should not have to face a complex and daunting legal system without anyone in their corner,” Sherrill said.

Democrats: ‘Most property tax relief in state history’

Sherrill and Democratic legislative leaders say the budget is fiscally responsible and puts affordability first.

According to the New Jersey Department of the Treasury, the budget makes the state’s full $7.3 billion pension payment, leaves a surplus of about $6.08 billion, and cuts the structural deficit to $1.35 billion, down from more than $3 billion when Sherrill took office in January.

It also includes more than $4.1 billion in property tax relief, which the administration calls a record: $2.186 billion for ANCHOR, $345 million for Senior Freeze and $756 million for Stay NJ. School aid reaches a record $12.4 billion, and the child tax credit grows.

In a joint statement, Sherrill, Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said the budget “offers the most property tax relief in the state’s history, ensuring StayNJ is a sustainable benefit retirees can count on.”

“This budget runs toward our toughest problems, not away from them,” Sherrill said.

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Sources: New Jersey Department of the Treasury, Office of Governor Mikie Sherrill