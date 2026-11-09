Lindenwold Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Who May Be in Camden or Lawnside

London Eastman was reported missing Nov. 7. Police say she is known to spend time in the Centerville section of Camden.

LINDENWOLD, N.J. — Police in Lindenwold are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since the weekend.

The Lindenwold Police Department said London Eastman’s mother reported her missing on Saturday, Nov. 7. Police said London left home after an argument with her mother.

London is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing:

black flare leggings

a black North Face jacket

black slides

Where she may be

Police said London is known to spend time in Lawnside and Camden, “more specifically the Centerville section of Camden.”

Both are a short drive or PATCO ride from Lindenwold in Camden County.

Police have not said whether they believe she is in danger, and they have not announced any sightings since she was reported missing.

How to help

“Anyone with information regarding London’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lindenwold Police at 856-784-7566,” the department said.

Tips about missing children can also be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.