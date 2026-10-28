Loaded 9mm Found During NJ Traffic Stop, 17-Year-Old Passenger Arrested on Gun Charges

A traffic stop for a vehicle window violation in Cranford led police to discover a loaded handgun and charge an Essex County teenager with firearms offenses.

CRANFORD, NJ – What began as a routine traffic stop for improper vehicle window glass in Cranford ended with police discovering a loaded 9mm handgun and arresting a 17-year-old passenger from Essex County. The teenager now faces firearms charges, including unlawful possession of a gun and possession of large-capacity magazines.

The encounter occurred Tuesday, October 6, at approximately 9:14 p.m. on North Avenue, according to a police news release issued October 26. Officer Tufano pulled over a 2015 Chrysler after observing a suspected violation involving the vehicle’s safety glass.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun inside the vehicle. The 17-year-old male passenger was taken into custody without incident and subsequently detained at the Essex County Juvenile Youth Detention Center pending a court hearing.

Traffic Stop on North Avenue Leads to Loaded Handgun

According to the Cranford Police Department, Officer Tufano stopped the Chrysler for improper safety glass shortly after 9 p.m.

The stop took place along North Avenue, a major roadway running through Cranford in Union County.

While investigating the vehicle violation, officers located a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol inside the car.

Police identified a 17-year-old passenger from Essex County as the juvenile taken into custody in connection with the firearm.

The department did not specify where inside the Chrysler the handgun was discovered or describe the circumstances that led officers to locate it.

The teenager was arrested without incident.

Essex County Teen Faces Firearms Charges

Investigators charged the juvenile with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of large-capacity magazines.

The charges involve both the alleged unauthorized possession of the handgun and ammunition magazines that police identified as exceeding legal capacity limits.

Authorities did not disclose the number of magazines recovered or their exact capacities.

Police also did not announce any charges against the driver of the Chrysler in the information released.

Following the arrest, the 17-year-old was committed to the Essex County Juvenile Youth Detention Center pending a court hearing.

Because the defendant is a juvenile, the department did not release his name.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the teenager is presumed innocent unless adjudicated delinquent.

Teen’s Arrest Follows Cranford Traffic Stop

The October 26 police release, issued by Detective Lt. Spencer Durkin, identifies the arrest as part of a motor vehicle stop investigation conducted earlier in the month.

The teenager was charged with two weapons offenses and held pending a court hearing. The release did not provide the hearing date or any subsequent court disposition.

Cranford police have reported other gun recoveries during traffic stops in recent years, including a September 2026 stop on North Avenue involving a loaded firearm and marijuana. That was a separate case and authorities have not identified any connection to the October 6 arrest.