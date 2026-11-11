Long Branch: Springsteen Returns to the Hospital Where He Was Born to Run to Give Back

Springsteen and Patti Scialfa paid for the Path to Wellness Wall, which now greets outpatients at Monmouth Medical Center’s mental health clinic on North Bath Avenue.

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen was born at Monmouth Medical Center in September 1949. On Oct. 27 he came back to the hospital’s outpatient mental health center to cut the ribbon on a wall that bears his name and his wife’s.

The Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Path to Wellness Wall sits at the Center for Behavioral Wellness. The couple paid for it, and the hospital says the wall is meant to make the first steps through the door a little easier for adults, teens and children coming in for mental health care.

“We hope this installation is the first thing that everyone sees when they walk through these doors, and that they don’t feel alone, isolated, or abandoned,” Springsteen said.

The hospital said the wall will carry inspirational words and quotes about healing. It did not say what the gift cost.

A wall at the entrance, built for outpatients

The center is in the Pollak building at 75 North Bath Avenue. It provides psychiatric evaluations and medication management, individual and group therapy, and treatment for people dealing with both mental illness and substance use. It also runs partial hospitalization day programs designed to keep patients out of inpatient beds.

Eric Carney, president and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, said many people pass through the building every day to see its clinicians.

“For these patients, this wall represents hope, healing, and continued support as they navigate the path of healing and recovery,” Carney said.

RWJBarnabas Health board chair Susan Reinhard said the installation was designed with outpatients in mind, people who come in for treatment and then head back home, school or work.

“This installation was designed to provide support and encouragement to our outpatients, sending a clear message that even when they leave this building, they know they have a whole community behind them,” Reinhard said.

Second milestone for the center this year

The wall caps a year of changes at the clinic. In April the hospital dedicated the remodeled Center for Behavioral Wellness at a ceremony attended by Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, state Sen. Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul. The renovation plans at the time included a donor wall, which now carries the Patti Scialfa and Springsteen names.

The center has since launched a Young Adult Intensive Outpatient Program for patients 18 to 25. It treats anxiety, depression, trauma, and mental health problems that occur together with substance use. Most of the work happens in groups using cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy, alongside individual sessions and psychiatric follow-up. Patients get more structure than weekly therapy offers and still sleep at home. The hospital said in April that an adolescent version for ages 13 to 17 was planned for early 2027.

John Doll, RWJBarnabas Health’s senior executive vice president and chief operating officer, pointed to Springsteen’s public history with the subject. Springsteen wrote about his long struggle with depression in his 2016 memoir, “Born to Run.” The 2025 film “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” covers the period when he made the “Nebraska” album.

“Bruce, you have touched countless lives through your music and raised awareness about mental health issues with your film,” Doll said.

The gift lands in a city still uneasy about its hospital’s future. The New Jersey Department of Health approved RWJBarnabas Health’s plan in January to move Monmouth Medical Center’s hospital license and many inpatient services to a new hospital in Tinton Falls. The plan set off a fight over health care at the Shore. Hospital leaders have said behavioral health services and a full emergency room will stay in Long Branch.

The clinic is one piece of the hospital’s mental health network across Monmouth County. The network includes a remodeled crisis center in Neptune that serves as an alternative to the emergency room for adults and children.

To reach the Center for Behavioral Wellness or ask about the young adult program, call 732-923-5270.