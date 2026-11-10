Long Island City Robbery: Three Men Punch 71-Year-Old, Steal His Phone, NYPD Says

Police are asking the public for help identifying the three men, who ran off on foot after the Wednesday morning attack near 11th Street and 45th Avenue.

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Police are hunting for three men who they say beat a 71-year-old man and stole his cellphone on a Long Island City street in broad daylight.

The robbery happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, near 11th Street and 45th Avenue in Queens, within the NYPD’s 108th Precinct, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

What police say happened

According to police, the three men walked up to the man and started arguing with him.

The argument turned physical. One of the men “began to punch the victim about the face,” police said. The other two then “forcibly remove[d] his cellphone.”

All three ran off on foot, according to police.

The NYPD has not said whether the victim was hurt or needed hospital treatment. Police also have not released descriptions of the suspects or said what the argument was about.

No arrests have been announced.

How to help

Anyone with information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online through NYPD Crime Stoppers, and all tips are kept confidential, according to the department.