Lottery winner sold at yonkers convenience store

A Yonkers Avenue convenience store sold the top-prize ticket for Monday’s TAKE 5 Midday drawing, giving one lottery player a $16,643 win.

YONKERS, NY – Someone who purchased a New York Lottery TAKE 5 ticket at a Yonkers convenience store has won the game’s top prize in Monday afternoon’s drawing. The winning ticket, worth $16,643, was sold at a neighborhood business on Yonkers Avenue.

The New York Lottery announced that 1132 Convenience Store, located at 1132 Yonkers Avenue, sold the top-prize ticket for the October 26 TAKE 5 Midday drawing. The ticket matched all five winning numbers, securing the game’s highest prize for that drawing.

The win puts the Westchester County retailer on the New York Lottery’s latest list of top-prize locations. Unlike lottery games with fixed multimillion-dollar jackpots, TAKE 5 awards prizes based on the results of each drawing and the number of winning tickets.

Yonkers Avenue Store Sells Top-Prize Lottery Ticket

According to the New York Lottery, the winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at 1132 Convenience Store on Yonkers Avenue.

The ticket was worth $16,643 for Monday’s Midday drawing, which takes place at 2:30 p.m.

TAKE 5 is a daily draw game that gives players the opportunity to win prizes by matching numbers selected from a field of 1 through 39.

A top-prize ticket must match all five numbers drawn.

The October 26 Yonkers ticket accomplished that, earning the $16,643 prize.

The Lottery identified one top-prize-winning ticket for the drawing in its announcement.

TAKE 5 Offers Two Chances to Win Every Day

Unlike Powerball and Mega Millions, which feature large jackpots that can grow over multiple drawings, TAKE 5 holds two separate drawings every day.

The Midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m., followed by an Evening drawing at 10:30 p.m.

Each drawing has its own winning numbers and prize results.

Players can check their tickets against the official results through the New York Lottery website.

TAKE 5 prizes can vary depending on the number of winning tickets and the prize pool for each drawing.

For Monday’s Midday drawing, the top prize was $16,643, with the winning ticket sold in Yonkers.

Winning Ticket Can Be Claimed for Up to One Year

Under New York Lottery rules, winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

That means the $16,643 TAKE 5 ticket from October 26, 2026, must be claimed within the applicable one-year period.

Players who purchased TAKE 5 tickets at the Yonkers Avenue retailer for Monday’s Midday drawing can compare their numbers with the official results.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education statewide during fiscal year 2025–2026.