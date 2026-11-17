A scratch-off ticket delivers a five-figure payday in Cumberland County.

VINELAND, NJ – A New Jersey Lottery player has struck gold with a Crossword scratch-off ticket sold at a Vineland newsstand, turning an ordinary lottery purchase into a $20,000 payday.

The winning ticket was sold at J & J News Agency, located at 792 North Main Road in Vineland, according to the New Jersey Lottery’s latest weekly prize report. The winning ticket was listed for Sunday, November 15, making it one of the final big prizes recorded during the reporting period.

The Cumberland County win was part of a statewide lottery hot streak that produced 11 prizes worth at least $10,000 between November 8 and November 15. The biggest prize was an $18.4 million Pick-6 jackpot sold in Robbinsville, but Vineland also landed a place on the winning list.

Vineland Newsstand Lands Big Lottery Winner

J & J News Agency became the latest New Jersey Lottery retailer associated with a major scratch-off prize after selling the winning Crossword ticket.

The game delivered a $20,000 payout, according to the lottery’s November 16 report.

Crossword scratch-off tickets give players a chance to win prizes by revealing letters and completing words on a game board. The prizes available depend on the specific Crossword game and its rules.

The lottery’s report did not identify which Crossword ticket edition produced the winning prize or provide the ticket’s purchase price.

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The winner’s identity and hometown were not disclosed in the report.

The result puts the North Main Road business on the state’s latest list of retailers associated with five-figure and larger lottery prizes.

New Jersey Lottery Players Score Nearly $20 Million in One Week

The Vineland prize came during a particularly lucrative stretch for New Jersey Lottery players.

The week’s largest payout was an $18.4 million Pick-6 jackpot sold at Washington Wine & Liquors in Robbinsville on November 12.

Another major win came from a Wawa on Route 42 in Turnersville, where a Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $430,479 was sold November 10.

That same day, a Quarter Million Ca$h scratch-off ticket sold at Old Cedar Liquor Store in Hamilton won $250,000.

A Cherry Hill tobacco shop also sold an Emerald 7’s scratch-off worth $200,000.

The winning streak continued into the weekend, when two Jersey Cash 5 tickets sold through the Lotto.com courier service won $324,743 and $150,000 in consecutive drawings.

Altogether, the 11 prizes in the New Jersey Lottery’s weekly report totaled $19,855,222.

The $20,000 Crossword prize sold in Vineland was the only Cumberland County winner listed in the report.

What Happens Next for the Winning Crossword Ticket

The New Jersey Lottery requires winning tickets to be validated before prizes are paid.

Winners can find claim instructions and information about scratch-off games through the New Jersey Lottery’s official website.

The $20,000 prize may be subject to applicable taxes.

New Jersey law allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, so the ticket holder does not have to make their identity public.

For J & J News Agency, the prize adds the Vineland business to the week’s statewide lottery winners list.

And for the person holding that lucky Crossword ticket, an ordinary scratch-off purchase delivered a $20,000 win.