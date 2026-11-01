Lucky Manhattan Lottery Ticket Turns Five Numbers Into Big Payday

Five lucky numbers turn an East 49th Street newsstand into a winner’s paradise.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A Manhattan newsstand just sold a New York Lottery ticket worth $30,558, delivering a five-figure payday to a lucky TAKE 5 player in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at KHA Newstand Corp., located at 300 East 49th Street, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the October 28 TAKE 5 Evening drawing, capturing one of the game’s top prizes. The lottery announced that one top-prize-winning ticket was sold for the drawing, putting the Midtown East retailer in the spotlight.

The winner has up to one year from the drawing date to claim the prize under New York Lottery rules. The agency did not identify the player or indicate whether the prize had already been claimed.

Midtown Manhattan Newsstand Sells Winning TAKE 5 Ticket

The winning ticket came from a neighborhood newsstand on East 49th Street, placing the latest lottery windfall in the heart of Manhattan.

Unlike multistate games such as Powerball and Mega Millions, TAKE 5 is a New York Lottery game with drawings held twice daily.

Players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39. Matching all five numbers earns a share of the top-prize pool, with the payout varying by drawing and the number of winning tickets.

Wednesday’s Evening drawing produced a $30,558 winning ticket sold at the East 49th Street location.

TAKE 5 Offers New Yorkers Two Chances to Win Daily

The New York Lottery holds TAKE 5 drawings every afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and every evening at 10:30 p.m.

The twice-daily schedule gives players opportunities to participate during the afternoon and evening, with separate winning combinations selected for each drawing.

Lottery officials remind players that draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. For Wednesday’s winning ticket, that means the claim deadline falls on October 28, 2027.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2025-2026, continuing its role as a major source of education funding in New York.

New Yorkers experiencing gambling-related problems can obtain confidential assistance through New York’s problem gambling support services, by calling 1-877-846-7369 or texting HOPENY to 467369.