Lucky numbers turn long island 7-eleven into $50k powerball winner

A Long Island convenience store just landed a five-figure Powerball prize.

EAST MEADOW, NY – A 7-Eleven on Long Island has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, putting a familiar East Meadow convenience store in the spotlight following Monday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the store on Hempstead Turnpike, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was one of the third-prize winners from the November 9 Powerball drawing, with the New York Lottery identifying the 7-Eleven at 2397 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow as the selling retailer. The $50,000 prize is one of the game’s major non-jackpot awards.

The Lottery’s announcement did not identify the purchaser or indicate whether the ticket has been claimed. But the winning result has given the Nassau County convenience store a distinction that could have a significant payoff for whoever holds the ticket.

East Meadow 7-Eleven Sells Big Powerball Winner

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 2397 Hempstead Turnpike, a major commercial road running through East Meadow.

According to the New York Lottery’s announcement, the ticket qualified for the game’s third-tier prize in Monday’s drawing.

That prize is awarded when a player matches four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

The combination falls just short of the jackpot but still produces a $50,000 payout under Powerball’s standard prize structure.

The Lottery did not disclose whether the numbers were selected using Quick Pick or chosen by the purchaser.

Officials also have not provided details about when the ticket was bought or how many other tickets were purchased during the same transaction.

For the East Meadow retailer, the win puts another Long Island convenience store on the list of locations that have sold major Powerball prizes.

Long Island Lottery Luck Hits Hempstead Turnpike

The winning ticket adds another five-figure prize to recent New York Lottery news involving Long Island retailers.

Powerball tickets are sold at convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets and other authorized businesses across New York.

The game holds drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and a red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

Matching all six numbers wins the jackpot, while several additional combinations qualify for smaller prizes.

For Monday’s East Meadow winner, matching the third-prize combination was enough to produce a $50,000 ticket.

The Lottery’s announcement identifies only the winning retailer and prize amount, not the residence or identity of the ticket holder.

Powerball Ticket Holder Has a Prize to Claim

The New York Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket was sold at the East Meadow 7-Eleven, but the announcement does not establish whether the prize has already been collected.

Anyone who purchased a ticket at the store for the November 9 drawing can check their numbers against the official New York Lottery results.

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in New York must be claimed through the state’s lottery system. Draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with lottery proceeds supporting schools throughout the state.

For the East Meadow store, Monday’s drawing delivered an attention-grabbing result. For the ticket holder, five matching numbers have produced a $50,000 prize without hitting the jackpot.