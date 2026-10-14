Lucky oxon hill man nails $50k lottery prize after switching stores

Longtime Maryland Lottery player scores big with his favorite numbers and plans to share the winnings with family

Oxon Hill, MD — A longtime Maryland Lottery player from Prince George’s County struck it lucky with a $50,000 Pick 5 win after making an unexpected stop at a different store than usual, turning a familiar lottery routine into a major family payday.

The Oxon Hill man, who has played the Maryland Lottery since it began more than 50 years ago, claimed his $50,000 prize on October 7 at lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

His winning ticket came from the Citgo gas station at 6104 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill, where he stopped instead of visiting his usual lottery retailer.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the longtime player regularly uses familiar combinations of numbers, sometimes rearranging them when purchasing tickets.

Change in routine leads to $50K lottery win

The winner has experienced lottery success before, but his latest Pick 5 prize stands out among his previous wins.

On the day he purchased the winning ticket, he decided to try a different retailer, stopping at the Oxon Hill Citgo and giving the clerk his chosen numbers.

He later scanned his tickets to check the results.

When the scanner indicated a significant prize, he resisted the urge to celebrate out loud, keeping the exciting discovery to himself.

The man said he enjoys playing the lottery regardless of whether he wins and considers it a longtime source of entertainment.

Winner plans to share lottery windfall with family

Rather than spending the $50,000 prize entirely on himself, the Oxon Hill man plans to distribute some of his winnings among his children and grandchildren.

So far, he has shared the news of his win only with his children.

The longtime player said he intends to continue playing Pick 5, his favorite Maryland Lottery game, despite his latest success.

His habit of returning to familiar numbers has remained part of his approach over the years, although this winning purchase came from an unfamiliar location.

Oxon Hill Citgo receives $500 lottery bonus

The winning ticket also brought a reward to the Prince George’s County gas station where it was purchased.

The Citgo at 6104 Oxon Hill Road will receive a $500 retailer bonus for selling the $50,000 winning ticket.

The prize adds to recent Maryland Lottery wins in Prince George’s County and across Maryland.

For this longtime lottery player, the win means more than collecting a check. His children and grandchildren will also share in the good fortune.