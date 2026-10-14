Lucky spotsylvania man turns $50k powerball ticket into $100k payday

A $1 Power Play upgrade doubled the Virginia man’s prize after he matched five numbers

Spotsylvania, VA — A Virginia man got the surprise of his life when he checked his Powerball ticket and discovered a $100,000 win, thanks to an extra dollar he spent on a Power Play option that doubled his prize.

Brett Horner, of Spotsylvania County, purchased his lucky ticket for the September 12 drawing at Fas Mart, located at 9815 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania.

After the drawing, Horner checked the winning numbers using the Virginia Lottery mobile app and realized he had landed a six-figure payday.

He was so excited by the discovery that he woke up his wife to share the news.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Horner matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number, a combination that normally pays $50,000.

However, his decision to add Power Play for an additional $1 doubled the prize to $100,000.

One extra dollar makes a $50K difference

Horner selected his own numbers when purchasing the Powerball ticket at the Spotsylvania convenience store.

The winning numbers for the September 12 drawing were 14, 16, 23, 58 and 69, with Powerball 3.

His ticket matched four white-ball numbers along with the Powerball, qualifying him for the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize.

Because he purchased the optional Power Play feature, his winnings increased to $100,000.

The added dollar made a $50,000 difference in the amount Horner collected.

Spotsylvania winner shares exciting news with wife

The Virginia Lottery said Horner discovered his win after reviewing the results on its mobile app.

He immediately woke his wife to tell her about the ticket.

Unlike some Virginia Lottery winners, Horner chose to have his identity publicly released.

Virginia law allows lottery prize winners to remain anonymous, regardless of the amount won. Horner opted to share his name and story.

The lottery did not disclose how he plans to spend the $100,000 prize.

Powerball win brings excitement to Spotsylvania County

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Players must match all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, with odds of approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are approximately 1 in 25.

The optional Power Play feature allows certain non-jackpot prizes to be multiplied, depending on the multiplier selected for the drawing.

For Horner, the Power Play multiplier was two, turning his original $50,000 prize into $100,000.

Virginia Lottery supports public education

The Virginia Lottery also highlighted its financial contributions to public education throughout the Commonwealth.

During Fiscal Year 2026, the lottery generated more than $914 million for kindergarten through 12th-grade education, representing approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total public school budget.

Spotsylvania County received more than $20.5 million in lottery funding for K-12 education during the last fiscal year.

Additional information about the distribution of lottery revenue is available through the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back program.

Horner’s Powerball prize adds to recent Virginia Lottery wins and brings another six-figure payout to Spotsylvania County.