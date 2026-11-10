Lucky stop at guilford krauszers turns into a sweet lottery payday for connecticut player

A Guilford resident cashed in on an America 250 Connecticut ticket, adding another five-figure prize to the state’s lottery winners list.

GUILFORD, CT – A Connecticut lottery player just scored a $25,000 payday with a patriotic-themed scratch-off ticket purchased at a local Krauszers convenience store. The Guilford resident claimed the prize Friday, November 6, on the America 250 Connecticut game, according to state lottery records.

The winning ticket was purchased at Krauszers in Guilford, making the neighborhood retailer the location of another significant lottery win along Connecticut’s shoreline. The Connecticut Lottery’s official winners list confirms the $25,000 payout and identifies the winner’s hometown as Guilford.

Lottery officials did not disclose the player’s name, when the ticket was purchased or how the winner discovered the prize. The claim was recorded on the same day the Connecticut Lottery posted an official notice announcing the end of the America 250 Connecticut scratch-off game.

America 250 Scratch-Off Delivers Guilford Payday

The America 250 Connecticut game was introduced as part of the celebration surrounding the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The patriotic scratch-off has produced other significant prizes across Connecticut, including a separate $25,000 winner from Stratford reported in August.

That earlier ticket was sold at Bashir & Sons Stratford LLC, according to Shore News Network’s previous coverage.

Now, a Guilford resident has joined the list of players collecting a five-figure prize from the same game.

The Connecticut Lottery’s published winner record identifies Krauszers as the retailer associated with the latest winning ticket.

The agency did not provide additional details about the winning play or how many tickets the player purchased.

Guilford Prize Claimed as Lottery Announces Game’s End

The timing of the $25,000 claim comes with an interesting detail.

On November 6, the same day the Guilford resident claimed the prize, the Connecticut Lottery published a legal notice concerning the end of the America 250 Connecticut scratch-off game.

The Lottery’s public notices page lists the game-ending announcement, although the posted notice date does not necessarily mean the game stopped selling tickets that day.

Under Connecticut Lottery rules, scratch-off tickets generally expire 180 calendar days after the officially announced end-of-game date.

Players holding tickets from the game should check the official claim deadline rather than assuming an older ticket can still be redeemed indefinitely.

The Guilford winner’s prize was successfully recorded in the Lottery’s November 6 claims report.

Connecticut Lottery Winner Keeps Personal Details Private

The $25,000 claim adds another substantial payout to Connecticut’s recent lottery winning stories.

The state changed its public disclosure policy in October 2025, requiring written consent before releasing lottery winners’ names.

As a result, the Guilford player’s identity was not included in the published winner record.

The agency also did not disclose what the winner plans to do with the money or whether the prize will be used for savings, household expenses or a special purchase.

For Krauszers in Guilford, the ticket adds the store to the list of retailers associated with major prize claims.

And for the local player who purchased the America 250 Connecticut scratch-off, a patriotic lottery game delivered a $25,000 reason to celebrate.