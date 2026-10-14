Magnet fishermen pull handgun from new jersey lake, police investigate whether it was used in a crime

Two magnet fishermen discovered a handgun in Grenloch Lake, prompting Washington Township police to investigate whether the weapon is connected to a crime. Photo by Washington Twp Police Dept.

Two people searching Grenloch Lake with magnets discovered a water-damaged semiautomatic pistol, prompting Washington Township detectives to investigate how the weapon ended up underwater.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — What began as an ordinary magnet fishing trip at a Gloucester County lake turned into a police investigation Monday, October 12, when two people pulled a handgun from the water.

The discovery occurred at Grenloch Lake in Washington Township, where the pair were using powerful magnets attached to ropes to retrieve metal objects from the lake bottom.

Instead of discarded scrap metal, they recovered a semiautomatic firearm.

The individuals immediately contacted police, and Officer Eddy Appel responded to investigate.

Water-damaged handgun recovered as evidence

According to the Washington Township Police Department, the recovered weapon was identified as a Walther PPS semiautomatic pistol, a model first introduced in 2007.

The handgun showed signs of prolonged exposure to water, suggesting it had been submerged for an extended period.

Officers collected the weapon as evidence and turned the investigation over to detectives.

Police have not determined how long the firearm was underwater or who originally possessed it.

Detectives investigating possible connection to crime

Two magnet fishermen discovered a handgun in grenloch lake, prompting washington township police to investigate whether the weapon is connected to a crime. Photo by washington twp police dept.

Investigators are now attempting to recover and verify the handgun’s serial number, trace its ownership history and determine whether it has any connection to a previous criminal investigation.

One possibility authorities are examining is whether someone deliberately discarded the firearm to conceal evidence.

However, police have not established that the weapon was used in a crime or intentionally thrown into the lake.

The department commended the two people who discovered the handgun for contacting authorities rather than attempting to keep or handle it further.

Police seek information about mysterious discovery

Magnet fishing has become an increasingly popular hobby, with participants using heavy-duty magnets to recover metal objects from waterways.

While common discoveries include tools, bicycles and scrap metal, occasionally the activity uncovers firearms or other items requiring police investigation.

Anyone with information about the handgun recovered from Grenloch Lake is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.