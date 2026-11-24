Trenton, NJ – In New Jersey, TikTok trends have sent hundreds of teenagers into a brawl at a shopping mall, set off a laptop fire inside a high school, and had kids kicking in front doors in the middle of the night. State leaders now say the app is doing harm well beyond any one viral video. So far, nobody has been injured, or worse, killed, but New Jersey lawmakers have taken notice of the dangers the Chinese-owned social media platform poses to children here in the Garden State.

Trenton has responded with a lawsuit and a new state law. Both target the features critics say keep kids hooked on social media: endless scrolling, autoplay, push notifications and algorithm-driven feeds.

What to Know New Jersey is suing TikTok, alleging the app was deliberately built to be addictive for children.

In August, Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed the New Jersey Kids Code Act, which restricts how platforms handle minors’ data, algorithms and notifications.

TikTok-driven trends have caused arrests and property damage in towns including Edison, Belleville and Morris Plains.

Republican lawmakers raised First Amendment objections to parts of the state’s social media package.

In May 2025, a TikTok post promoting a “Menlo Park Linkup” drew more than 300 young people to the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. The crowd broke into a brawl, police from nearby towns were called in to help clear the mall, seven minors were arrested, and an Edison officer suffered a fractured ankle.

“TikTok definitely played a role,” Edison Police Chief Tom Bryan said.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi pointed at parents. “What are the parents doing? Aren’t the parents aware that they’re traveling 45 minutes to cause a disturbance within Edison Township?” he said.

One week later, another TikTok meetup got out of hand at a carnival outside the Woodbridge Center mall in Woodbridge. It took officers from nine police departments to bring the crowd under control.

In Belleville, a 15-year-old student was charged after a Chromebook started smoking outside a classroom and the school had to be evacuated. Police tied it to a TikTok challenge in which students jam metal objects into laptop charging ports.

This fall, police in Morris Plains warned residents about the viral “door kick” prank, in which teens kick a stranger’s front door and run. After a group of juveniles kicked a family’s door one night, the police chief warned that a homeowner could mistake the prank for a violent home invasion and that it could end in “catastrophe.”

The platform continues to allow complete disregard to teen safety online.

State Takes Aim at TikTok’s Design

New Jersey’s case against TikTok dates to October 2024. Then-Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs sued the company and its parent, ByteDance, under the state’s Consumer Fraud Act after a multiyear investigation.

“Our investigation shows that TikTok knows about the dangerous effects of its platform on young users, and can mitigate these harms, but has deliberately chosen not to do so,” Platkin said when the suit was filed.

The state’s lawsuit targets features including infinite scroll, autoplay, beauty filters and push notifications. It ties heavy social media use to higher rates of depression, anxiety, self-harm and eating disorders among teens. In September 2025, a Superior Court judge in Essex County denied TikTok’s motion to dismiss, allowing the state’s claims to go forward.

TikTok has disputed claims like these and points to the teen safety tools it has added, including a default 60-minute daily screen-time limit for users under 18. But none of those safeguards are stopping the platform from being a cesspool of what many call

“brain rot”.

On Aug. 11, Sherrill went further and signed a three-bill package aimed at social media platforms.

“Big Tech isn’t just the Big Tobacco of our era. They are worse. They designed platforms that highjacked our kids’ attention spans,” Sherrill said at the signing in Jersey City. “The typical American teen spends about 35 hours a week, almost a full-time job, on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.”

The centerpiece is the New Jersey Kids Code Act. It requires that minors’ accounts default to the strictest privacy settings and limits how much data companies can collect from children. It also restricts algorithmic content recommendations to minors, blocks notifications during school hours, and curbs features designed to keep kids scrolling. Families can sue under the law, and the attorney general can enforce it.

The other two laws create a state Social Media Research Center at a four-year public college and direct it to study whether warning labels on social media could reduce addictive use among children.

“For too long, parents have had to compete with multimillion dollar algorithms just to keep their kids safe,” said Assemblywoman Andrea Katz (D-Burlington), a prime sponsor.

“Our children shouldn’t be forced to choose between growing up in an online world and growing up healthy,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

Some lawmakers pushed back. When the research center and warning label bills went through the Assembly Appropriations Committee in June, they passed with Democratic votes only. All four Republicans on the committee abstained or voted no, and several argued that requiring private platforms to carry government warnings could violate free speech protections. Technology industry trade groups raised the same concern.

For parents, police departments around the state have given the same advice after each incident: know what your kids are watching, talk with them about where a viral challenge can lead, and remember that a dare filmed for likes can end in criminal charges.

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Sources: Office of Governor Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General