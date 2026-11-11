Man Killed in Hyattsville Hit-and-Run on 14th Avenue; Police Seek Driver, Video

The man was found dead in the street around 12:30 a.m., and police are asking neighbors to check doorbell and dash cameras even if they think they caught nothing useful.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man died in the roadway on 14th Avenue early Wednesday after a driver hit him and kept going, police said.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. They found the man in the street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that hit him was gone.

The block sits in an unincorporated part of Hyattsville near Langley Park, where apartment buildings line the street. That puts it outside the city limits, so the Prince George’s County Police Department is handling the case rather than Hyattsville city police.

Police have not released the man’s name. The department said it will wait until his family has been notified and has had time to tell other relatives.

There’s no description of the car or its driver yet. Investigators with the county’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, the squad that handles serious and fatal crashes, are still working out how the man was hit.

Footage could be the break

Hit-and-run cases often depend on video, and the department is asking for it. Anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera or home security footage from the area is asked to come forward.

“Even if you believe your footage may not be significant, it could provide valuable information to assist investigators,” the department said.

What the driver could face

Maryland law requires a driver in a crash that kills someone to stop, stay at the scene and give their information. A driver who knew or should have known the crash could cause a death and left anyway faces a felony under Section 20-102 of the state Transportation Article, with up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Wednesday’s crash is the latest of several fatal pedestrian hit-and-runs in Prince George’s County this year. In September, a man was killed in a similar overnight crash on Allentown Road, also reported around 12:30 a.m.

Anyone with information can call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 and refer to case number 26-0060289. Tips can also be left anonymously with Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or at pgcrimesolvers.com.