A yellow vest, bogus clearance papers and a trip into an employee-only area ended with a Winchester rifle disappearing.

BENSALEM, PA – A man wearing a yellow vest allegedly used fraudulent paperwork to obtain a Winchester .308 rifle from a Bucks County Walmart, then slipped out through the garden department with the firearm concealed inside a rifle bag. Police say surveillance cameras captured his movements before he headed toward a nearby SEPTA bus stop.

Photo: man poses as walmart worker, uses fake paperwork to steal rifle from bensalem store

The theft occurred Friday, October 16, at Walmart, located at 3461 Horizon Boulevard in Bensalem. Investigators say the suspect entered the store around 1:40 p.m. wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans while carrying a collapsible scooter.

Once inside, the man put on a yellow vest, selected a rifle bag and approached an employee in the sporting goods department. He allegedly presented fraudulent documents claiming to provide clearance for a Winchester .308 rifle before entering a restricted area and leaving the store with the firearm.

Suspect Uses Yellow Vest and Fake Clearance Papers to Obtain Rifle

According to the Bensalem Police Department, the unidentified man entered the Walmart carrying a collapsible scooter before changing his appearance by putting on a yellow vest.

Police described the suspect as a Black male who was wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans when he arrived.

Investigators say the man selected a rifle bag from merchandise offered for sale and approached a sporting goods employee with paperwork purportedly authorizing him to obtain a Winchester .308 rifle.

The paperwork was fraudulent, according to police.

Surveillance footage then captured the suspect entering a restricted employee-only section of the store, where he placed the rifle into the bag.

The man subsequently exited through the garden department and left the property.

Police have not explained how he gained access to the restricted area or whether the employee initially accepted the documents as legitimate.

Photo: man poses as walmart worker, uses fake paperwork to steal rifle from bensalem store

The department also has not indicated whether the suspect had any actual connection to Walmart.

Surveillance Tracks Suspect Toward SEPTA Bus Stop

The suspect was captured on additional surveillance footage after leaving the store.

Around 1:50 p.m., cameras recorded him traveling through the Neshaminy Mall parking lot toward a SEPTA bus stop.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the man boarded a bus or traveled elsewhere after passing through the parking lot.

Officers responded to Walmart at approximately 2:31 p.m., nearly an hour after the suspect first entered the store.

By the time police arrived, the man had already left.

The department has not announced that the rifle was recovered or provided information about its estimated value.

The circumstances of the theft have prompted a police investigation involving surveillance footage from the store and surrounding shopping center.

Bensalem Police Search for Suspect in Walmart Rifle Theft

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the man captured by security cameras.

The theft occurred in Bensalem, a Bucks County community just outside Philadelphia, along the busy retail corridor surrounding Neshaminy Mall.

The case involves a firearm allegedly obtained through fraudulent paperwork rather than a conventional shoplifting incident.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect or announced an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the rifle theft is asked to contact Bensalem Police Detective Tom Jackson at 215-633-3667.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to identify the man and establish where he went after leaving the Walmart property.

The Bensalem Police Department’s official investigation notice identifies the stolen firearm as a Winchester .308 rifle.

The suspect was last observed on surveillance footage traveling through the Neshaminy Mall parking lot toward the SEPTA bus stop. Police have not confirmed his subsequent movements or announced an arrest.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Tom Jackson at 215-633-3667.