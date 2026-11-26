Teaneck, NJ – A shooting next to the field Wednesday night left a young Hackensack man dead. It happened during one of Bergen County‘s oldest holiday traditions: the yearly Thanksgiving football game between Teaneck and Hackensack high schools.

The game is normally played on Thanksgiving Day. This year it was moved up to Wednesday evening because of the nor’easter forecast for the holiday.

Jeff Angermeyer, chief of detectives at the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, said the shooting happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Cranford Place, a street that runs along the football field at Teaneck High School.

Teaneck and Hackensack police officers were working at the game. They heard the gunfire, found the victim quickly and gave him first aid. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

Angermeyer said the victim was not a current student. Teaneck Mayor Mark Schwartz said the victim was an adult who lived in Hackensack and had been shot in the face. The prosecutor’s office is withholding his name until his family has been notified.

Witnesses said the gunfire broke out at halftime, while performers were on the field. Hackensack was ahead 7-0 when the game was stopped.

Schwartz called the shooting “an isolated violent incident.”

“This is a very sad day for Teaneck and for Hackensack,” Teaneck Councilman Michael Pagan said.

What Happened: A Hackensack man was shot and killed at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Cranford Place, next to the Teaneck High School football field.

The Teaneck-Hackensack Thanksgiving game had been moved to Wednesday because of the forecast nor’easter.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Teaneck police are investigating.

Teaneck schools are setting up counseling for students, staff and families.

Teaneck Public Schools Interim Superintendent Angela R. Davis wrote to families that evening.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform the Teaneck Community that a shooting occurred this evening in the neighborhood surrounding the stadium where our Thanksgiving football game against Hackensack High School was taking place,” Davis wrote.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Teaneck Police Department are leading the investigation. Davis said both school districts are working closely with them.

“Both school districts are working closely with law enforcement and will share additional information, to the extent permitted, as it becomes available,” she wrote. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

The district is arranging counseling and support for students, staff and families and will share details once they are ready, Davis said.

For more Teaneck and Bergen County news, follow Shore News Network.

Sources: Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Teaneck Public Schools