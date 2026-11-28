Wayne, NJ – Police say an Elizabeth man who was seen staggering near the highway in front of Willowbrook Mall spit on a police sergeant’s face and head while officers were handcuffing him.

At about 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, Wayne Police Officer Louis Trentacost and Sergeant Adrian Sulejmani spotted a man walking near the highway outside the mall. Police said the man “was staggering and had difficulty remaining awake while standing.”

The officers walked over to check on him. According to police, they concluded from what they observed that the man was under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police said that as Trentacost was arresting the man and putting him in handcuffs, “he turned his head and spit on Sergeant Sulejmani’s face and head.”

What police are telling us Who: Jazziah C. Winar, of Elizabeth

Jazziah C. Winar, of Elizabeth Where: Near the highway in front of Willowbrook Mall

Near the highway in front of Willowbrook Mall When: About 2 p.m., Nov. 13

About 2 p.m., Nov. 13 Charges: Use and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance; aggravated assault by throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement

Winar, 28, was charged on a complaint warrant and taken to the Passaic County Jail Intake Hub.

“The charges against Mr. Winar are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Detective Captain Dan Daly, the department’s public information officer, said.

Sources: Wayne Police Department