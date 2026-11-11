Man stabbed to death near baltimore's leakin park, killer remains on the loose

A bloody afternoon discovery left one man dead and homicide detectives searching for answers.

BALTIMORE, MD – A man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds along Franklintown Road in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, setting off a homicide investigation near Leakin Park. Despite efforts to save him, the unidentified victim died at the scene, leaving police searching for clues about who attacked him.

The deadly incident unfolded around 3:54 p.m. November 10 in the 4200 block of Franklintown Road, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Northwest District officers were dispatched to the location following a report of a cutting and discovered a male victim with stab wounds to his body.

Medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but ultimately pronounced the man dead at the scene. Homicide detectives took over the investigation, and police have not released the victim’s name or identified anyone suspected of carrying out the attack.

Afternoon Stabbing Turns Deadly on Franklintown Road

The fatal stabbing brought police and emergency responders to Franklintown Road shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responding to the reported cutting discovered a wounded man in the 4200 block, near the Gwynns Falls and Leakin Park area of Northwest Baltimore.

The victim was suffering from stab wounds to his body, according to the department’s preliminary report.

Emergency personnel attempted to save his life, but his injuries proved fatal.

Authorities have not disclosed how many times the man was stabbed or whether he was discovered along the roadway, on a sidewalk or somewhere nearby.

The department also has not released the victim’s age, hometown or other identifying information.

Police did not indicate whether the stabbing occurred at the location where the man was found or whether he had traveled there after being wounded.

The investigation remains in its early stages, with several significant details still unknown.

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Search for Suspect

Following the discovery, homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing and identify whoever was responsible.

The department has not announced any arrests, released a suspect description or identified a possible motive.

Police also have not disclosed whether witnesses saw the attack or whether surveillance footage could help establish what happened.

The location near Leakin Park adds a recognizable geographic reference to the investigation, but authorities have not suggested that the park itself played any role in the killing.

The latest homicide follows other violent incidents investigated in Northwest Baltimore, where detectives have previously responded to fatal attacks and shootings.

For now, the most immediate unanswered question is the identity of the victim, followed by who inflicted the fatal wounds and why.

Police Ask Public for Help Solving Fatal Stabbing

Baltimore homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the November 10 stabbing to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

The department has not announced whether additional information about the victim or the investigation will be released.

The fatal stabbing remains an active homicide investigation.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity along Franklintown Road Tuesday afternoon or has information about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death is encouraged to contact detectives.

For Northwest Baltimore, an afternoon emergency call has now become a murder investigation, with an unidentified victim dead and police seeking information that could lead them to his killer.