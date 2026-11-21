Police say the man paid for the gift card in under four minutes, and it was redeemed about 10 minutes later.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Washington Township police are trying to identify a man who they say used $400 in counterfeit cash at a Turnersville Wawa to buy a gift card that funds New Jersey online sports betting accounts.

The man came into the Wawa at 100 Egg Harbor Road around 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to the Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County. Police said he paid with twenty fake $20 bills.

Photo: Man Uses $400 in Fake Twenties at Turnersville Wawa to Fund Online Sports Betting, Police Say counterfiet

He was in and out in less than four minutes, police said, and was last seen walking toward the nearby Burger King. Police said the gift card was redeemed about 10 minutes after he bought it.

Online sportsbooks in New Jersey let bettors load their accounts with prepaid gift cards sold at convenience stores. Police said this means fake cash spent at the register can be turned into betting funds almost right away.

Police urged store owners and employees to look closely at the cash they accept.

“We remind local businesses and their employees to carefully inspect cash transactions, particularly large purchases involving gift cards,”

What to Know Where it happened: The Wawa at 100 Egg Harbor Road in Turnersville.

The Wawa at 100 Egg Harbor Road in Turnersville. When: Around 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 1. How much: Twenty counterfeit $20 bills, $400 in total, all spent on one gift card.

Twenty counterfeit $20 bills, $400 in total, all spent on one gift card. How to spot fake bills: Under U.S. Secret Service guidance, clerks can check genuine bills for a watermark and an embedded security thread that show when the bill is held up to light, color-shifting ink on the numeral in the lower right corner, and raised printing.

Under U.S. Secret Service guidance, clerks can check genuine bills for a watermark and an embedded security thread that show when the bill is held up to light, color-shifting ink on the numeral in the lower right corner, and raised printing. How to help: Anyone with information should contact Detective Lou DiAmbrosio at 856-589-0330, ext. 1169, or email Lpdiambrosio@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

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Sources: Washington Township Police Department, U.S. Secret Service