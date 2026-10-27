New York State Police are seeking a man accused of using fraudulent identification at banks in Ravena and Glens Falls during a multijurisdictional investigation.

RAVENA, NY – New York State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man accused of using a fraudulent driver’s license to withdraw $9,000 from a Columbia-area bank branch in Ravena, then attempting another $9,000 withdrawal at a bank in Glens Falls using a fake military identification card.

The two incidents occurred September 25, 2026, according to investigators with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston. Police said the man successfully obtained $9,000 from the Bank of Greene County in Ravena but failed in his attempt to withdraw money from Arrow Bank in the Town of Glens Falls.

Photo: man uses fake ny driver's license to steal from bank, attempts second withdrawal

State Police have released a photograph of the individual they are trying to identify in connection with a grand larceny and criminal impersonation investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact investigators and reference case number NY2601197370.

Fake New York Driver’s License Used at Ravena Bank

According to New York State Police, the man used a fraudulent New York State driver’s license to obtain $9,000 from the Bank of Greene County in Ravena on September 25.

The investigation is being handled by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston, which is seeking to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding the fraudulent transaction.

Police have not disclosed whose identity appeared on the driver’s license or how the withdrawal was authorized.

The department also has not indicated whether the money was withdrawn from an account belonging to another person or provided details about the account holder.

The successful withdrawal forms the basis of the reported grand larceny investigation, while the alleged use of false identification is part of the criminal impersonation inquiry.

Second $9,000 Withdrawal Attempt Fails in Glens Falls

Investigators said the same individual also attempted to withdraw $9,000 from Arrow Bank in the Town of Glens Falls.

For that transaction, he allegedly presented a fraudulent military Veterans Affairs identification card rather than the New York driver’s license used in Ravena.

The attempt was unsuccessful.

Police did not explain what prevented the withdrawal or whether bank employees recognized irregularities in the identification.

The release also does not specify which bank was visited first or how much time passed between the two incidents.

Together, the reported transactions involved $18,000 in requested withdrawals, although investigators identified only $9,000 as having been successfully obtained.

The case spans Albany and Warren counties, bringing multiple banking locations into the same investigation.

State Police Release Photo of Suspect in Bank Fraud Case

Investigators are circulating a photograph of the man in hopes that someone can identify him.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston is handling the case, which involves suspected grand larceny and criminal impersonation across multiple jurisdictions.

The department has not identified the individual publicly or announced an arrest in the information provided.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the September 25 transactions is asked to contact State Police at 845-677-7300.

Callers should reference case number NY2601197370.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine who used the fraudulent identification documents and whether the two bank transactions are connected to additional incidents.