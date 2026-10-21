A shooting just before 3 a.m. left a man hospitalized as DC detectives released surveillance images of two persons of interest.

WASHINGTON, DC – A man was shot along Connecticut Avenue in Northwest DC early Sunday morning, and police are now asking the public to help identify two people captured on surveillance cameras. The victim survived the shooting, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the busy Northwest corridor.

The shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. Sunday, October 18, in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Second District responded to reports of gunfire and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Photo: man wounded on busy northwest dc street, police turn to surveillance video

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where his injuries were described as non-life-threatening. On Monday, October 19, investigators released images of two persons of interest and asked residents to help identify them.

Gunfire Erupts on Connecticut Avenue Before 3 A.M.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. and located the wounded man.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim and transported him to a hospital.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or provided details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The incident occurred in the Dupont Circle area of Northwest DC, a neighborhood known for restaurants, nightlife establishments and residential buildings.

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive or explained whether the victim knew anyone involved in the gunfire.

DC Police Release Images of Two Persons of Interest

Detectives are asking for help identifying two individuals captured by surveillance cameras in connection with the shooting.

The department released surveillance photographs of the two persons of interest as part of its October 19 public appeal.

Police have not identified either individual or announced criminal charges against them.

The people pictured are described as persons of interest, meaning investigators are seeking to identify them as part of the investigation. The designation does not establish that they committed a crime.

The department has not provided additional physical descriptions or explained the individuals’ potential connection to the shooting.

$10K Reward Offered as Shooting Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for a crime in the District.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photographs or has information about the October 18 shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be submitted by texting 50411.

Police have advised members of the public not to approach or confront the individuals.

The shooting remains under investigation, with detectives working to determine what happened along Connecticut Avenue and identify anyone responsible.