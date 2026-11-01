Manassas Man Killed in Halloween BMW Crash That Injured Three Others

A 33-year-old driver died after his BMW M5 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Explorer on Centreville Road early Saturday morning.

MANASSAS, VA – A 33-year-old Manassas man was killed and three other people were injured in a violent two-vehicle crash early Halloween morning in Prince William County. Police said the man’s BMW crossed into oncoming traffic along Centreville Road and collided with an SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

Officers responded to the intersection of Centreville Road and Rugby Road at approximately 2:13 a.m. Saturday, October 31, following reports of a serious collision involving a 2021 BMW M5 and a 2013 Ford Explorer.

Investigators determined that the BMW was traveling southbound on Centreville Road when its driver lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck the approaching Ford Explorer. The force of the collision left the BMW driver dead at the scene and three occupants of the SUV injured.

Police identified the deceased driver as Dmitry Vazquez, 33, of Manassas. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Three Leesburg Residents Injured in Centreville Road Collision

The Ford Explorer was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Leesburg, according to police. Two passengers were also inside the vehicle, including a 22-year-old Leesburg woman and a male passenger from Leesburg whose age was not available.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

All three occupants of the Ford sustained injuries described by authorities as non-life-threatening. Emergency personnel transported them to area hospitals for treatment.

Police did not release the injured occupants’ names or provide additional details about their conditions following hospitalization.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }

The investigation has established that the BMW crossed the center of the roadway before striking the Ford Explorer. Authorities have not disclosed what caused Vazquez to lose control or whether speed, roadway conditions or other factors contributed to the crash.

Police Seek Witnesses to Fatal Halloween Crash

The collision occurred during the early morning hours of Halloween at a busy intersection serving motorists traveling through the Manassas area.

Crash investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police.

Investigators have not announced any additional findings about the moments before the BMW entered the opposing lanes. No determination about contributing factors was included in the initial police account.

The fatal collision claimed the life of a 33-year-old Manassas resident and sent three people from Leesburg to hospitals. The investigation remains ongoing as police seek witnesses who may be able to provide additional information about the crash.

/** * SNN Article Link Cleanup & Display Stability * Disable BOTH "Link Cleaner" and "WP Perf" before activating. * Paste into Code Snippets as PHP; run everywhere. * * Standard RSS feeds, REST output, schema and article identifiers * are not rewritten. Requires WordPress 6.2+ for link cleanup. */ if ( ! class_exists( 'SNN_Safe_Display_20261031', false ) ) { final class SNN_Safe_Display_20261031 { public static function boot() { add_action( 'init', array( __CLASS__, 'head_cleanup' ), 20 ); add_filter( 'the_content', array( __CLASS__, 'article_links' ), 99 ); add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', array( __CLASS__, 'display_css' ), 100 ); } public static function head_cleanup() { if ( is_admin() ) { return; } remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_generator' ); remove_action( 'wp_head', 'print_emoji_detection_script', 7 ); remove_action( 'wp_print_styles', 'print_emoji_styles' ); } public static function skip_request() { return is_admin() || is_feed() || is_trackback() || ( defined( 'REST_REQUEST' ) && REST_REQUEST ) || wp_doing_ajax() || is_preview(); } /** * Remove UTM parameters while preserving other query parameters, * their order, encoding and the URL fragment. */ public static function clean_url( $url ) { if ( ! is_string( $url ) || $url === '' ) { return $url; } // Preserve non-web schemes such as mailto:, tel: and data:. if ( preg_match( '/^[a-z][a-z0-9+.-]*:/i', $url ) && ! preg_match( '~^https?://~i', $url ) ) { return $url; } $parts = explode( '#', $url, 2 ); $base = explode( '?', $parts[0], 2 ); if ( count( $base ) !== 2 ) { return $url; } $pairs = explode( '&', $base[1] ); // Preserve commonly signed URLs. foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = strtolower( urldecode( $parameter[0] ) ); if ( in_array( $key, array( 'signature', 'sig', 'x-amz-signature', 'x-goog-signature', ), true ) ) { return $url; } } $kept = array(); $changed = false; foreach ( $pairs as $pair ) { $parameter = explode( '=', $pair, 2 ); $key = urldecode( $parameter[0] ); if ( stripos( $key, 'utm_' ) === 0 ) { $changed = true; continue; } $kept[] = $pair; } if ( ! $changed ) { return $url; } $query = implode( '&', $kept ); return $base[0] . ( $query !== '' ? '?' . $query : '' ) . ( isset( $parts[1] ) ? '#' . $parts[1] : '' ); } /** * Clean anchor URLs in displayed single-post content only. * Do not buffer or rewrite the full page or feed response. */ public static function article_links( $html ) { if ( ! is_string( $html ) || self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) || ! in_the_loop() || ! is_main_query() || apply_filters( 'snn_safe_display_skip_links', false ) || ! class_exists( 'WP_HTML_Tag_Processor' ) ) { return $html; } $processor = new WP_HTML_Tag_Processor( $html ); while ( $processor->next_tag( 'A' ) ) { $href = $processor->get_attribute( 'href' ); if ( ! is_string( $href ) ) { continue; } $clean = self::clean_url( $href ); if ( $clean !== $href ) { $processor->set_attribute( 'href', $clean ); } } return $processor->get_updated_html(); } public static function display_css() { if ( self::skip_request() || ! is_singular( 'post' ) ) { return; } /* * Space reservations apply only to ad wrappers with these classes. * Adjust the heights to match your actual ad placements. * Unfilled ad slots can retain blank space. */ $css = ' .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-inarticle { min-height: 280px; } .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 280px; } .entry-content p.wp-block-paragraph { overflow-wrap: break-word; } @media (max-width: 921px) { .snn-ad-container.snn-ad-sidebar { min-height: 100px; } } '; wp_register_style( 'snn-safe-display', false, array(), '1.0.0' ); wp_enqueue_style( 'snn-safe-display' ); wp_add_inline_style( 'snn-safe-display', $css ); } } SNN_Safe_Display_20261031::boot(); }