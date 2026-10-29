Manchester Clears Land on Cherry Street for Veterans Homes After Preserving 90 Acres

Mayor Joseph Hankins says land clearing that prompted questions from residents is part of a plan to build homes for combat veterans while protecting more than 90 acres of Manchester Township property from development.

Manchester Township, NJ – Land clearing along Cherry Street in Manchester Township has prompted calls from concerned residents, but Mayor Joseph Hankins says the activity is connected to a veterans housing initiative tied to the preservation of more than 90 acres of open space. Three one-acre residential lots were set aside for homes for combat veterans, with one house already completed and additional construction being prepared.

Hankins addressed the clearing in a public message, explaining that the township used funding from the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund to preserve the larger property. As part of the arrangement, three lots were reserved for the Homes for Heroes initiative rather than being included in the protected acreage.

Residents question land clearing near Cherry Street

The mayor said his office has received numerous calls about the removal of trees and vegetation from the property. He explained that the clearing is taking place on land designated for veterans housing, not on the acreage preserved as open space.

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls about property being cleared,” Hankins said while addressing the activity.

“We voted to preserve 90 acres of property through the Ocean County Natural Land Trust Fund,” he explained, referring to the township’s efforts to protect the land from development.

According to Hankins, the agreement included setting aside three one-acre parcels specifically for homes for veterans. The mayor identified the area currently being cleared as one of those designated properties.

Three homes planned for combat veterans

The township’s arrangement combines land preservation with a housing initiative intended to benefit combat veterans. Hankins said one of the three planned homes has already been completed, while the current clearing activity is associated with the remaining properties.

“Part of the settlement was to set aside and preserve three one-acre lots for Homes for Heroes,” Hankins said. “This is one of those properties.”

The mayor did not provide a construction schedule for the remaining homes or identify the veterans who will receive them. Details about the housing program’s eligibility requirements, construction funding and participating organizations were not included in the announcement.

The three residential lots represent a small portion of the overall property involved in the preservation arrangement. The township says the broader project protects more than 90 acres while allowing limited construction specifically intended to benefit veterans.

Ocean County preservation funds help protect Manchester land

The land preservation was funded through Ocean County’s open space program, which uses county tax revenue to acquire and protect land from future development. Hankins described the investment as an example of county tax dollars benefiting Manchester residents directly.

The mayor said the agreement allowed the township to accomplish two goals: protecting a substantial tract of land from development and providing housing opportunities for veterans who served in combat.

“That’s Manchester at its best,” Hankins said in his public message. “We protected our open space and gave back to the combat veterans who served our country.”

The announcement did not identify the total acquisition cost, the date of the preservation agreement or the specific restrictions governing the protected acreage. Those details would help clarify the long-term conservation protections associated with the property.

For residents concerned about the activity on Cherry Street, the mayor’s explanation distinguishes the three designated housing lots from the larger preserved tract. The clearing is associated with the planned veterans homes, while the township says the remaining land has been protected as open space.