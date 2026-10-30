Judith Noonan and Councilwoman Sandra Gravatt-Drake are campaigning together in Manchester Township, emphasizing senior advocacy, law enforcement experience and opposition to overdevelopment and data centers.

Manchester Township, NJ – Two candidates running for Manchester Township Council alongside Mayor Joseph Hankins are highlighting their backgrounds in public service as the November 3 municipal election approaches. Judith Noonan, a member of the Ocean County Senior Services Advisory Board, and incumbent Councilwoman Sandra Gravatt-Drake, a retired Manchester police officer, are campaigning on protecting the township’s character and limiting unwanted development.

Photo: manchester council candidates judith noonan and sandra gravatt-drake highlight experience

According to candidate profiles released by Team Hankins for Manchester, both women have extensive experience serving local residents through government, volunteer organizations and community programs. The campaign is promoting their backgrounds as complementary qualifications for serving on the Township Council alongside Hankins.

Judith Noonan brings government experience and senior advocacy

Noonan has spent her career working in government, community engagement and programs serving older residents. She currently serves on the Ocean County Senior Services Advisory Board, where her work focuses on issues affecting seniors and their families.

Her campaign emphasizes her understanding of government operations and her ability to work with public agencies to address community concerns. Those qualifications are being highlighted in a township with numerous retirement communities and a substantial population of older residents.

Team Hankins says Noonan would prioritize protecting Manchester’s residential character, opposing overdevelopment and maintaining restrictions on data center construction. The campaign describes her approach to public service as a commitment to doing her best for all township residents.

Noonan is seeking to join the council alongside Gravatt-Drake, who has served on the governing body since 2025. The two candidates are running together on Hankins’ municipal election slate.

Sandra Gravatt-Drake spent more than 20 years with Manchester Police

Gravatt-Drake has lived in Manchester throughout her life, growing up in the township and later raising her family there. Before entering municipal government, she spent more than two decades serving with the Manchester Township Police Department.

Her law enforcement career included assignments as a patrol officer, K9 officer and community affairs officer. Those positions involved working directly with residents, families and neighborhoods throughout the township.

“This town means so much to me,” Gravatt-Drake said in a statement shared by her campaign. “It’s where I grew up, where I served proudly on the Police Force, and where I volunteer and give back whenever I can.”

The councilwoman has continued participating in community organizations since leaving law enforcement. She serves on the executive board of Manchester Little League, volunteers at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and is a member of the Ocean County Board of Health.

Gravatt-Drake joined the Township Council in 2025 and is seeking to continue serving in municipal government. Her campaign points to her law enforcement experience, volunteer activities and familiarity with the township as reasons voters should retain her on the council.

Candidates join Hankins in opposing data centers and overdevelopment

Both candidates are campaigning with Mayor Joseph Hankins on a platform emphasizing land preservation, opposition to overdevelopment and restrictions on data centers. The issue became a major topic in Manchester after residents attended Township Council meetings in August to oppose allowing such facilities.

Following the public objections, the council introduced legislation repealing a provision that permitted data centers under a redevelopment plan. The measure received unanimous final approval September 14.

Team Hankins has described the ordinance as a response to residents’ concerns about development and the potential impact of data centers on local resources. The campaign says Noonan and Gravatt-Drake would continue supporting those priorities if elected.

The candidates have also emphasized protecting Manchester’s community identity while addressing the needs of families and seniors. Their campaign materials have not identified specific new ordinances either candidate intends to introduce after the election.

Manchester voters will decide council seats November 3

The municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, with Hankins seeking the mayor’s office and Noonan and Gravatt-Drake running for council seats. The three candidates are campaigning together under the Team Hankins banner.

Early voting continues through Sunday, November 1, while voters who received mail-in ballots can return them according to county election procedures. The campaign has encouraged residents to participate before or on Election Day.

For voters, the council election presents decisions about the township’s approach to development, municipal services and community priorities. Noonan is seeking her first term on the governing body, while Gravatt-Drake is campaigning to continue the service she began in 2025.