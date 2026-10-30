Manchester Mayor Hankins Stands Firm Against Data Centers After Township Bans Them

Manchester Mayor Joseph Hankins says data centers have no place in the township, pointing to a unanimously approved ordinance removing them from the local redevelopment plan following widespread resident opposition.

Manchester Township, NJ – Manchester Township Mayor Joseph Hankins is reaffirming his opposition to data centers, highlighting a recently approved ordinance that his campaign says prohibits the facilities anywhere in the Ocean County community. The measure followed crowded Township Council meetings in August, when residents raised concerns about the potential impact of large-scale data center development.

According to a public statement from Team Hankins for Manchester, the mayor directed the township attorney to prepare legislation removing data centers from the township’s development regulations after hearing residents’ objections. The Township Council introduced the repeal in late August and unanimously approved it September 14.

Residents packed council meetings to oppose data centers

The controversy intensified in early August when residents attended Township Council meetings to express concerns about allowing data centers in Manchester. The facilities, which house computer servers and other digital infrastructure, can require substantial electricity and cooling resources depending on their size and design.

Hankins responded by declaring his opposition to data center development throughout the township. His campaign said he instructed the municipal attorney to draft an ordinance eliminating provisions that allowed such facilities under an existing redevelopment plan.

The mayor also met with Congressman Chris Smith and Ocean County Commissioner Rob Arace in late August. According to the campaign statement, the officials discussed their shared opposition to data centers in Manchester and elsewhere in Ocean County.

Those discussions took place as communities across New Jersey faced questions about how data centers could affect local infrastructure, utility demand and land use. In Manchester, the debate centered on whether the facilities should be permitted within township boundaries.

Township Council unanimously approves data center repeal

Following the public opposition and discussions among local officials, the Township Council introduced an ordinance repealing the provision that permitted data centers in the redevelopment plan. Council members gave the measure final approval September 14, with the vote reported as unanimous.

The mayor’s campaign says the change means data centers are no longer permitted anywhere in Manchester Township. The statement did not include the ordinance number or the full text of the adopted legislation.

“Local government works best when it responds to the people it serves,” Hankins said in the campaign announcement. “This ordinance is a direct result of that engagement.”

The action represents a shift in the township’s approach to data center development after residents voiced objections to the possibility of such facilities being constructed locally. The campaign credited public participation with prompting the ordinance.

Hankins makes data center opposition part of reelection message

The mayor’s continued opposition was emphasized in a campaign statement released by Team Hankins for Manchester ahead of the November 3 municipal election. The message framed the ordinance as an example of the administration responding to residents’ concerns about development and environmental resources.

The campaign said it would continue working to protect Manchester’s community character, water supplies and other local resources. Those priorities were presented as reasons for maintaining opposition to future data center proposals.