Manchester Mayor Honors Veterans With New Memorial Pavers at Whiting WWII Park

Mayor Joseph Hankins joined veterans representatives for the installation of new commemorative pavers at Whiting’s World War II Memorial Park, where residents can help honor veterans while supporting park maintenance.

Manchester Township, NJ – Manchester Township Mayor Joseph Hankins attended the installation of memorial pavers at World War II Memorial Park in Whiting on October 21, recognizing a community effort to honor veterans while helping maintain the public park. The commemorative pavers are available through a program that allows residents to contact the mayor’s office for participation information.

Hankins announced the installation in a public Facebook post, thanking members of the Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Committee, representatives of local retirement communities and township public works employees. The event included representatives from Crestwood Village 5 and Leisure Knoll, two communities with longstanding ties to Manchester’s veteran population.

Memorial pavers help honor veterans and maintain park

The memorial paver program provides an opportunity for community members to participate in the upkeep of World War II Memorial Park in Whiting. According to Hankins, the pavers help support ongoing maintenance of the grounds.

“Anyone can contact the mayor’s office and learn about getting a paver,” Hankins wrote in his announcement.

The mayor credited Roger Grenier of the Mayor’s Veterans Advisory Committee for his involvement in the installation. He also acknowledged representatives from Crestwood Village 5 and Leisure Knoll who attended the event.

The announcement did not specify the cost of purchasing a memorial paver, available inscription options or the number of pavers installed during the ceremony. Residents interested in participating were directed to the Manchester Township mayor’s office for additional information.

Mayor thanks public works for maintaining Whiting park

Hankins also recognized the township’s public works department for maintaining the park and its recreational facilities. The grounds include walking paths and playground equipment, providing space for residents and families in addition to the veterans memorial.

“I have to thank our public works that keeps the park looking good, with walking paths and playground equipment,” Hankins wrote.

The mayor’s comments highlighted the park’s dual role as a place of remembrance and a recreational destination for the Whiting community. The memorial paver program connects those purposes by allowing residents to contribute to the park’s continued care.

Residents can contact mayor’s office about memorial pavers

The township’s memorial paver initiative remains open to residents interested in learning how to participate, according to Hankins’ announcement. Those seeking information can contact the mayor’s office to ask about the program and available opportunities.

The installation brought together municipal officials, veterans advocates and representatives of local residential communities. Hankins did not announce a date for another installation or provide details about future ceremonies.

For Manchester’s veteran community, the commemorative pavers offer a lasting way to recognize military service at a public memorial. The program also supports the preservation of a park that serves residents throughout Whiting and the surrounding township.